After filming The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron caused quite a stir when it was reported that he was pursuing model Gigi Hadid and Hannah after she dumped Jed Wyatt.

Now, we’re learning exactly what went down between Tyler and Hannah and whether or not he was dating two women at once.

As Tyler works to promote his new book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, we’re learning a bit more about what actually happened, and it turns out that Tyler may not have been such a bad guy after all.

Hannah Brown broke Tyler Cameron’s heart on The Bachelorette

In his new book, Tyler Cameron explained what happened after leaving Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette.

Viewers already know how the season ended, with Hannah ultimately picking Jed Wyatt for engagement, only to dump him straight after learning he had a girlfriend back home. Of course, no one knew about Jed’s girlfriend until it was too late, and Hannah had already broken up with Tyler.

She was obviously kicking herself for not choosing Tyler, and on After The Final Rose, she asked him out. And while many The Bachelorette viewers were hoping they would immediately get back together, that’s not what happened.

As Tyler also shared, he was ready to propose to Hannah Brown, and her rejection hurt. After she picked Jed over him, then came back to him after learning she had been duped, Tyler needed some time to figure things out for himself.

In his book, Tyler wrote (via US Weekly), “At the end of the show, after everything about Jed and his offscreen girlfriend came out, Hannah asked me out again. Now, to be clear, she is the one who reached out to me. Later on, it was framed like I was the one who pursued her — which maybe was a producer’s edit — and that felt unfair.”

He continued, “Of course, I was glad to hear from her, and I was happy to see her again, but I also made it clear that I needed to take some time for myself to figure out was right for me.”

Tyler clears up dating timeline with Hannah and Gigi Hadid

Soon after Hannah asked Tyler out on After The Final Rose, it kicked up some controversy because he had also been spotted out with Gigi Hadid. With most of Bachelor Nation hoping for Tyler and Hannah to reconnect, that didn’t sit well.

But it turns out that things weren’t what they seemed, and Tyler wasn’t two-timing anyone or trying to be shady at all. While he was seeing Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid around the same time, he has doubled down on previous claims that he was honest about everything he was up to.

Even though Tyler was spotted at Hannah’s place in Los Angeles just days before he was also spotted out with Gigi, he says that he was honest with Hannah and that she knew they weren’t exclusive and that he was spending time with other women during this time when he was trying to figure out what it was that he wanted.

“Now I know, this was a major mistake on my end. Not because I shouldn’t have been dating, because I was very clear with Hannah all along that after the way the show ended,” Tyler wrote. “I needed some time and space to figure things out. I even called Hannah in the afternoon the same day I arrived in New York and told her again that I thought we both deserved to date other people.”

Date other people is exactly what Tyler did, and despite all the pressure for him and Hannah to be a couple and all the time they spent together, it just never worked out.

Now, Tyler Cameron is happily dating Camila Kendra and even recently admitted that he was in love. So, in the end, it all seemed to work out for the popular Bachelorette star.

