Kourtney Kardashian was called the wrong name at her Vegas wedding

Talk about a klassic Kardashian mix-up.

At her late-night Vegas wedding to now-husband Travis Barker, the Elvis impersonator officiating the proceedings accidentally called Kourtney by one of her sisters’ names.

The awkward moment is captured in Till Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis, a 72-minute Hulu special documenting the couple’s three lavish wedding ceremonies: one in Vegas, one in Santa Barbara, and one in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer said “I do” for the first time early in the morning of April 4, 2022, heading straight from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards to a Vegas wedding chapel.

Kourtney later confirmed the news in an April 6, 2022 Instagram post, sharing some snaps from the tequila-fueled ceremony alongside the caption, “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am… a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license).”

“Practice makes perfect,” The Kardashians star wrote.

Hulu documentary captures awkward wedding mix-up

The officiant’s fumble comes early in Till Death Do Us Part, as Kourtney and Travis – wearing matching dark shades and black leather jackets – get ready to exchange “I do’s.”

While reading out the couple’s vows, the Elvis impersonator asks Travis to repeat after him: “I, Travis, take you, Khloe, to be my wife.”

After realizing his mistake, he quickly apologized, telling the Poosh founder, “I won’t make that mistake again.”

But luckily, Kourtney seemed to find the mix-up hilarious, collapsing to the floor in laughter.

“I’m gonna cry,” The Kardashians star giggled. “We need to FaceTime Khloe. We need to FaceTime her. She’s gonna literally die.”

The Kardashians Season 3 brings more Kourtney and Travis

While Till Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis offers plenty of juicy behind-the-scenes drama from the royal family of reality TV, more and hotter tea is sure to spill when Season 3 of The Kardashians premieres next month on Hulu.

“I wish I could tell you this is gonna be a mild, relaxing, serene season,” Khloe Kardashian says in the Season 3 trailer, before adding, “It’s not.”

Season 3 will also bring the highly anticipated return to reality TV of Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney and the Talentless clothing brand founder dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. They share three kids together: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

Drama between Scott and Travis – whose relationship has been notably tense – seems inevitable, with Kourtney lamenting a lack of “loyalty” in the Season 3 trailer.

We can’t wait to see what unfolds.

The Kardashians Season 3 debuts Thursday, May 25 on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu.