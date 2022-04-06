Kourtney Kardashian shares photos from her fake Las Vegas wedding and says ‘practice makes perfect’

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos from her Las Vegas wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kourtney Kardashian has broken her silence after driving the internet into a frenzy yesterday with news of her and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas wedding.

The Kardashians star just shared photos from the nuptials with a cheeky post “practice makes perfect.” Kourtney confirmed that her wedding to Travis Barker was not legal but simply a result of a tequila-filled night of fun.

Hours after reports hit that the two had eloped, another media outlet confirmed that the wedding was not legit since the couple did not acquire a wedding license–a point Kourtney confirmed in her post.

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos from her and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas wedding

Kourtney and Travis had their first practice session for their real wedding which will reportedly take place later this year. The eldest Kardashian sister is well aware of the fanfare surrounding her recent Las Vegas nuptials so she took to social media to confirm that it was all a hoax.

Kourtney shared a variety of photos taken inside the chapel where they tied the knot. The photos showed her and Travis dressed in their rocker-chic outfits which included matching black leather jackets and dark sunglasses.

Kourtney also held a bouquet of red roses in her hand, as they appeared to leave the chapel with huge smiles on their faces in one of the photos.

An Elvis Presley impersonator can be seen in the photos dressed in a flashy gold shirt and sunglasses while standing in front of a floral arch. And in true Kourtney and Travis fashion, there was a lot of PDA.

The photos showed the couple kissing and snuggling in front of the Elvis impersonator as he performed the wedding ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian says ‘practice makes perfect’ about fake Las Vegas wedding

The Kardashians star posted photos of her wedding to Travis Barker on Instagram along with a telling caption that confirms that the wedding was fake.

Following their PDA-filled red carpet moment at the GRAMMYs on Sunday, the couple decided to do something fun.

Yesterday, Page Six shared the news that the couple never got a marriage license and therefore their Las Vegas wedding which took place early Monday morning was not legal. Records indicate that the love birds never applied for the license to legitimize their nuptials.

“Found these in my camera roll,” wrote Kourtney in her post. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license).”

“Practice makes perfect,” she added.

Kourtney’s soon-to-be husband also posted photos from their wedding night with the caption, “What happens in Vegas.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.