Kourtney Kardashian takes commercial airline after critics came for her sisters

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys a luxury suite while flying via commercial airlines with her husband, Travis Barker. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband, Travis Barker, just flew to Chicago, Illinois, on a commercial flight.

The eco-friendly choice comes after Kourtney’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were called out for their private jet usage.

Kourtney recently gave her followers a sneak peek into how she travels in style when she flies via commercial airlines.

Kourtney took to Instagram to share a luxury service called PS that she uses when traveling. According to the company’s website, “PS is a private luxury terminal serving commercial flights at LAX.”

The company offers pet-friendly, private suites that can host up to six people and complimentary food and drinks.

During their stay, Kourtney shared a beautiful spread filled with fruits and vegetables and vegan donuts provided for her and Travis.

Kourtney shares a snapshot of her airplane. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner called out for Co2 emissions

The news comes shortly after critics came for Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for the amount of Co2 emissions caused by trips on their private jets.

Although they aren’t the only sisters who fly private, Kim was recently named in a study by Yard, which listed the top 10 “Celebs with the Worst Private Jet Co2 Emissions.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to the study, Kim Kardashian came in seventh on their list. And although Kylie was not named on the list, her boyfriend, Travis Scott, with whom she shared two children, was listed at number 10.

This wasn’t a surprise to Kylie’s fans, as last month, she shared a photo of two private jets captioned, “you wanna take mine or yours?”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie’s followers quickly called her out in the comment section for her apparent disregard for climate change and the impact of airplane Co2 emissions.

Perhaps, Kylie and the other Kardashian-Jenner sisters will take a page from Kourtney’s book.

PS is a company offering private suites and a luxury experience for travelers at LAX. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Travis Barker’s near-death experience while flying

Kourtney’s most recent trip is one of many excursions she and Travis Barker have taken this summer.

However, this hasn’t always been the case for Travis, who developed a fear of flying after surviving a fatal plane crash in 2008.

However, after his now wife Kourtney expressed her strong desire for them to travel together, he decided to give flying another chance.

The pair and their blended family have been spotted on multiple vacations this summer since getting married in May, and it doesn’t appear that they’ll be stopping anytime soon.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.