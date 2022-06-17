Kourtney Kardashian sparks backlash over out-of-touch Father’s Day gift ideas

Kourtney Kardashian was slammed for her expensive Father’s Day gift ideas. Pic credit: Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian may be a famous reality star, socialite, and businesswoman with a famous musician husband, but as for the rest of us, that’s largely not the case.

Kourtney is all about showing her love for Travis Barker and for Father’s day, the Poosh founder isn’t making any exceptions.

The oldest Kardashian sister shared gift ideas on her Instagram Stories with a link to her Poosh Father’s Day Gift Guide 2022. Though some of the gifts were thoughtful (and all seemed to be great for Travis), the star was met with some backlash regarding the high price tags on the items.

Maybe buying Dad a Dolce and Gabbana Silk Jacquard Robe will make you his favorite child, but first, you have to fork over the $3,595 it costs to buy the expensive gift.

The list may be great for those who want to spoil their dads or husbands with a taste of the lavish lives that Travis and Kourtney live, but it’s largely not affordable for the average person.

Additional gift ideas are a nearly $600 bike, a skull bowl ranging anywhere from $94 to $331, and even a candle, for those who are looking for a more simple gift— at $248.

Followers, viewers, and critics took to Reddit to share some of their thoughts about the Poosh gift guide.

Users immediately took to the comments, one writing, “She really just made a gift guide for her own husband like that’s the gifts the typical father wants,” and another joking, “Not my boomer father trading in his white new balance sneaks for doc marten Oxfords to rock with his white champion ankle socks and khaki shorts.”

Others noted that the list seems to be a guide for buying Travis’s merchandise and one user even commented that if they bought “any of this” for their husband, “he would ask if I lost my gd mind.”

Pic credit: u/geminieyye/Reddit

Others were quick to note the cost of the items, with one user writing, “A FENDI SKATEBOARD? Happy Father’s Day dad, have a hip replacement,” and one user simply writing, “$980 sweater….”

Others shared the same sentiment, with one user noting that it was funny for Kourtney to list a Samsung phone when they all have iPhones, and one asking, “My husband wouldn’t wear a dollar store robe, let alone a $3600 one. Is that something men really want/use?”

Pic credit: u/geminieyye/Reddit

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby?

After Kourtney posted the list for her Father’s Day gift guide, some began to wonder if this was a hint that she was finally pregnant with Travis’s baby.

This has not been confirmed at this time, but it’s worth noting that Travis already has kids and so does Kourtney, together creating a blended family where he is a father and stepfather to multiple children.

She could be pregnant, but she could also just be celebrating the fact that he is already a father this Father’s Day.

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.