Kourtney Kardashian shares photos from her dark, Romeo and Juliet-themed bachelor/bachelorette party

On the heels of their Italian nuptials, Kourtney Kardashian shared photos from the joint bachelor/bachelorette party she and Travis Barker hosted, with a gothic, Romeo and Juliet theme.

Kourtney and Travis have been enjoying life as a married couple and have spared no expense when it comes to the ceremonies they’ve thrown to commemorate their love for each other.

Kravis tied the knot legally at a Santa Barbara courthouse last month after a faux wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, followed by a posh ceremony on the coast of Italy, surrounded by their friends and families.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker host joint Romeo and Juliet-themed bachelor/bachelorette party

Following all of the wedding festivities, Kourtney took to Instagram where she shared pics and videos of her and Travis’ combined bachelor/bachelorette party in Palm Springs, California. The 43-year-old reality TV star captioned her post, “Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach.”

The first slide in Kourtney’s carousel post revealed herself and Travis about to share a kiss, seated before a table filled with a variety of lighted candles. Swiping right, Kourtney’s followers saw video footage of the amazingly long dinner table, covered with lighted candles, red rose petals, and the guests’ place settings.

A heart-shaped, wrought iron candle holder with a cross at the center was adorned by lighted candles, adding to the ambiance. Another slide revealed a cake with red icing and black lettering reading, “KRAVIS 4EVER.”

KRAVIS is still going strong

Another shot of the intricately-designed table appeared in the next slide, showing another candle holder shaped like an angel with wings. A black, shimmery purse in the shape of an actual human heart sat next to the edge of a fire pit in another photo.

The outdoor walkway leading to the entrance was lighted with red upper and lower lighting, providing a crimson glow for their guests upon arrival. Lighted candles filled the space in an array of colors.

Another shot gave an up-close look at the heart-shaped “KRAVIS 4EVER” cake with its heart-shaped, red icing. A small amulet sat on a table in the last slide, presumably to represent the poisonous potion that Romeo and Juliet drank in the famous Shakespeare story.

The couple is still very much in the honeymoon phase and is settling down in California after their whirlwind of wedding festivities. Kourtney and Travis were recently spotted noshing at Nobu Malibu, where they donned matching all-black ensembles, still looking very much in love.

