Kody Brown’s daughter says he ‘chased get-rich-quick schemes’: ‘We were very poor’

Sister Wives star Madison Brown got candid about her family’s financial situation.

Kody Brown’s daughter, Madison, spilled the tea on a recent episode of her new podcast, The Authentic Society Podcast.

The 29-year-old mom of three (soon-to-be four) divulged some family secrets during the December 9 episode, The Family Remix – What We Keep And What We Change.

Madison and her podcast co-host, Jayme Byrd Langley, talked about their upbringings and what they do differently within their own families as adults.

Madison shared that she believes she inherited a lot of her thought processes about money from her parents.

That includes her father, Kody Brown, who she says was always looking to make a fast buck rather than build his wealth.

Madison opens up about her family’s financial struggles

“My dad always chased a get-rich-quick scheme, almost always,” Madison told her listeners.

Madison went on to say that her parents weren’t good at saving money.

When her family received their tax returns, her parents “immediately spent” the money, she said.

Madison has discussed the topic with her husband, Caleb Brush, and told him that she realized one day, “There is no get rich quick [scheme].”

When Jayme asked whether Madison grew up poor before Sister Wives aired, she responded, “Yeah.”

“Before the show, we were very poor,” Madison confessed. “I think my dad made decent money, but [he had] like 15 kids.”

So, how exactly did Kody support his family before reality TV came along? As Madison explained, he was in “sign sales.”

Kody earned a living as a salesman and president of a company before his reality TV debut

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a bankruptcy court filing by Kody and Meri Brown from 2015 showed Kody was working as a salesman for a sign shop in Billings, Montana, at the time, earning $4,000 per month.

Kody was also employed as the president of Das Hundhaus Firearms and Accessories at one point.

These days, it appears that Kody’s main source of income is filming Sister Wives. Reportedly, Kody earns roughly $40,000 per episode, as Monsters and Critics also reported.

Madison says the Browns’ children were on and off health insurance

Madison also revealed that because Kody’s now ex-wives, specifically Janelle and Christine Brown, didn’t always have steady employment, the Browns’ children weren’t always covered by health insurance.

“I think it was inconsistent,” Madison said of her and her siblings having health insurance.

“We were, and then we weren’t [on it],” she added.

Madison has been exposing previously undisclosed information about her family

While Madison has been sharing her family’s secrets on her podcast, we’ve learned that she has chosen to go “no contact” with her father.

In a November episode of The Authentic Society Podcast, Madison explained that she stopped seeing and communicating with some of her family members, including Kody.

Madison reasoned, “It’s because of stuff that has happened.”

Madison claimed that Kody would become “very angry” whenever she spoke her mind and told him something he didn’t want to hear.

“And so that was one of the reasons that I went no contact, because it was like, he didn’t like a mirror being held up,” Madison declared.

Madison also told her listeners that Kody “doesn’t have any respect for boundaries” and that he insists his family members “play by his rules” — something she isn’t willing to do.

“I just don’t care to do that,” Madison admitted.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.