Kody and Robyn Brown spotted together at dinner, Sister wives fans bash their ‘love affair’

Sister Wives fans had plenty to say when Kody and Robyn Brown were spotted having dinner together in a restaurant recently.

If Season 16 of Sister Wives has showed viewers anything, it’s that Kody was a stickler about implementing his strict pandemic rules upon his plural family.

The husband of three (since Christine’s split) and father of 18 went nearly a year without seeing some of his family members because of their refusal to abide by his rules.

However, Kody has already been labeled hypocritical when he was spotted recently with his fourth wife, Robyn, shopping at Victoria’s Secret without wearing face masks and when he traveled to Wyoming for Janelle’s mother’s funeral, potentially risking exposure to the virus.

Sister Wives stars Kody and Robyn Brown spotted at Arizona restaurant

Now, Kody and Robyn have been spotted alone together in public yet again, this time at a swanky restaurant, and again without masks.

A Sister Wives fan recently took to Twitter where they shared a pic of Kody and Robyn going out to dinner in Sedona, Arizona on Wednesday night at the Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill.

Interestingly, Kody and Robyn’s dinner date fell on the eve of Kody and his second wife, Janelle’s wedding anniversary, and just days after Kody’s first wife Meri Brown’s 51st birthday.

"Look who I saw out to dinner in Sedona last night. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/zMtE7X9uC6 January 20, 2022

“Look who I saw out to dinner in Sedona last night,” the tweet read, along with the photo of Kody and Robyn seated at their booth.

In the pic, Robyn and Kody faced each other in what seemed to be mid-conversation as they sipped champagne and beer, as the eyewitness noted in the comments.

“I thought they said early on the show they didn’t drink alcohol. Am I wrong?” the Twitter user asked. “Because they had champagne and he had a beer.”

According to the Sister Wives fan who spotted Kody and Robyn, the duo was also acting like a romantic couple and wasn’t exactly thrilled about being approached by a fan of the show.

When another commenter asked how Kody and Robyn acted together, the Twitter user replied, “They were very snuggly and lovey. [I] briefly talked to them to say I was a fan and they looked at me like I was an idiot.”

Sister Wives fans bash Kody and Robyn Brown for spending time alone, not following Kody’s protocols

Many of the comments on the tweet noted that Kody and Robyn seemed as though they are a monogamous couple and pointed out that they were without masks, defying Kody’s strict rules.

“Zero respect for either one of them,” commented one Sister Wives fan on the tweet. “It’s as if they’re having their own love affair.”

Another wrote, “And without masks!!! Where is his list now?!”

Many Sister Wives fans have long believed that Robyn’s motive for joining the family in 2010 was to push out Kody’s other three wives in an attempt to become his sole wife.

With the way Kody’s relationships with Meri, Janelle, and Christine are going, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he and Robyn were living as a monogamous couple after all.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.