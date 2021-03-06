Kody and Janelle Brown’s daughter Maddie shares adorable video of daughter Evie, see what word the toddler learned

Maddie Brush of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle and Kody Brown’s daughter, Maddie Brush, shared an adorable video on Instagram on Friday of daughter Evie.

Maddie and her precious daughter are seated at a table and Evie says “hi” with a big smile on her face. Maddie points to a skeleton nearby, asking Evie what it is. Evie adorably replies, “a bone.”

Maddie is currently in college and has shared that she is taking a lot of biology exams, although she hasn’t specified what her major is. So the skeleton has been a mainstay in her home, used as a study guide.

Maddie is Janelle and Kody’s second biological child and the Brown family’s fourth child

Maddie is the second biological child shared by Kody and Janelle, and the fourth eldest child in the entire family. She married her husband, Caleb Brush in 2016 and TLC cameras filmed the event.

She and Caleb are parents to two children, son Axel and daughter Evie. Evie’s full name is Evangalynn Kodi Brush, named after the Brown family patriarch and Evie’s grandfather, Kody Brown.

The family relocated to North Carolina from Nevada because of a job offer Caleb took as a mine equipment repairman.

You can see the video here.

Maddie Brush of Sister Wives on Instagram stories. Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

The couple’s daughter, Evie was born with a rare condition called FATCO syndrome, which stands for Fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia, and oligosyndactyly syndrome. The condition causes bones to form abnormally.

In Evie’s case, she was born missing three fingers, a toe and her fibula, had a bowed tibia, a shortened forearm, and fusing in her fingers. Evie underwent amputation surgery on her foot to improve mobility and doctors removed some of the webbing in her right hand. She now uses a prosthetic and is thriving.

Maddie had grueling labors with Axel and Evie

Both of Maddie’s grueling labors were captured for TLC cameras. Her labor with Axel lasted days and she chose to labor at home in mom Janelle’s tub. Maddie chose to labor with Evie at a birthing center and it was another arduous birth experience.

Maddie frequently shares pics of her family’s life on social media. The link in her Instagram bio takes followers to a website where she promotes Thrive market products and a link to her private Facebook group called Gut Healthy for 2021.

Maddie and her family were seen in one of the trailer clips for this season when they visited the family in Flagstaff at Christine’s house. The rest of the immensely large family were thrilled to see baby Evie for the first time and proud dad Caleb was recorded saying he wants lots of babies, to which Maddie jokingly declined.

Fans might see more of Maddie, Caleb, Axel and Evie this season on Sister Wives– and it might be a welcome break from the otherwise perpetual drama.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.