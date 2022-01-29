Kimberly Menzies shares details of her and Usman’s first night together on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Kimberly finally spends the night with Usman and shares details about their first night together. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Kimberly Menzies dishes out the details of her and Usman Umar’s first night together.

As we know, this couple has been through the wringer when it comes to being on the same page.

In prior episodes, viewers saw Kimberly become very insistent that Usman spend the night with her in her hotel room while she was visiting him in Tanzania.

Initially, Usman declined the offer, but later on he finally decided that it would be a good idea for them to spend time with one another and ultimately get to know each other “better.”

We see in a sneak peek that Kimberly is nothing but smiles and giggles the morning after, although she did inform viewers that she and Usman had yet to share a kiss with one another. However, major “touching” occurred between them.

Usman Umar has no idea what he wants with Before the 90 Days’ Kimberly Menzies

In prior episodes, Usman has been on the fence about being with Kimberly intimately, but then he decided to go to her room and spend the night with her. However, he started the night out by making sure there was a barrier between the two, only for them to end up in the morning having been “touching” one another all night.

Usman said to the camera crew that it is against his culture to be intimate, and engage in certain activities with the opposite sex, especially on the first night. Then the camera crew proceeded to ask Usman if he was intimate with his ex-wife Lisa Hamme the first night, and then he confirmed that yes they were, because they were already engaged.

Usman has such a nonchalant attitude about his relationship with Kimberly, which makes it so hard for fans of the show to believe that their storyline has any truth to it.

Usman is making it seem like he has zero desires to be with Kimberly, which fans have speculated may be true. Fans have thought that Usman is solely using Kimberly, the same way he used Lisa: only to boost his music career.

Kimberly Menzies is overly excited about the relationship

Fans could see that Kimberly was extremely excited about having spent the night with Usman, despite the fact that they were hardly intimate with one another. Some fans have even called Kimberly out for being “desperate” and not noticing the signs that Usman is just using her.

It will be interesting to see how this couple’s future plays out.

90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC 8/7c.