Kim Menzies opened up to 90 Day Fiance fans about how she feels about negativity online

Kim Menzies responded to a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fan who had a poignant question on how she felt about her self-worth and negativity online as a result of her appearance on the show.

Kim was doing an Instagram Q&A when she fielded the question and her answer touched on her coping strategy and what she’s realized about how critics act online.

This question comes as Kim has been getting scrutinized for her behavior towards Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar, specifically her demand for sex and a relationship before he was ready.

A Before the 90 Days fan asked Kimberly during a Q&A on Instagram about her feelings on negativity and self-worth online as it relates to her appearance on the show.

Specifically, the question read, “How has being on the show made you feel about self worth and negativity online?”

To which Kim responded, “Good question! You have to develop a thick skin and realize that people only see what they want to see. The people that know me, know me.”

She finished by remarking, “My self worth is everything. Even tho it gets tested at times.”

Kim Menzies has been commended by 90 Day Fiance viewers for apologizing for her behavior

When Kim has been called out by 90 Day viewers for some of her rash behavior on the show that painted her in a negative light, she has apologized for it.

Most recently, Kim apologized to 90 Day fans and Usman’s ex-girlfriend Zara for using a derogatory remark towards her on the show. She owned her usage of the word and let observers know that she was wrong and that being derogatory like that was out of character for her.

The actions to make amends that Kim took have been commended on social media and won her support.

Kim’s fellow 90 Day castmembers, like Ben Rathbun, have also chosen to go on the offensive towards negative remarks made against them by the shows’ critics.

Ben has tried to get followers on social media to understand his motives and actions better, including a critic who assumed that he and Mahogany had sex.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.