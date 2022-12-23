Kim Kardashian wore this Snoop Dogg tee to three different parties

Fans trolled Kim Kardashian’s grunge-inspired get-up as “disgusting.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Last weekend was a busy one for Kim Kardashian.

On Saturday alone, the reality star made appearances at three different events and, as fans on social media were quick to point out, she did not have time to change in between.

First up was her nephew Mason Disick’s Chrome Hearts-themed bar mitzvah, followed by Kathy Hilton’s Christmas bash, followed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s holiday party–their first as a married couple.

Kim flouted the dress codes for all three events in a grunge-inspired get-up, pairing a cropped t-shirt from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s 2000 Up in Smoke tour with bedazzled Western-style leather pants by Dolce & Gabbana.

The reality star wore her newly honey-colored locks in loose flowing waves to her waist.

She completed the look with a duo of diamond necklaces, including an oversized cross. This was perhaps an odd choice, as some on social media noted, for a Jewish religious ceremony.

Kardashians turn out in leather for Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah

Surprisingly, Kim’s outfit was least out of place at Mason’s bar mitzvah. Held at West Hollywood lounge Offsunset, the event had a high-fashion, Chrome Hearts designer theme, and many attendees, including aunts Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian and mom Kourtney.

Even the bar mitzvah boy went casual in a hoodie, baggy jeans, and Jordan sneakers.

Only matriarch Kris Jenner was dressed somewhat appropriately for the occasion, in a black Valentino pantsuit.

Fans roast Kim Kardashian for ‘inappropriate’ holiday outfit

Later in the night, Kris and Kim were both spotted at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas bash, where the reality star’s cropped and faded band tee, which prominently featured a marijuana leaf, was a bit more out of place.

While the hostesses, sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton and mom Kathy, wore more festive shades of red and green, Kim’s black-heavy get-up stuck out like a sore thumb.

When Paris posted photos from the night to Instagram, fans mercilessly trolled Kim for her out-of-place attire, calling the look “horrible” and “disgusting.”

Finally, Kim ended the night at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Hollywood home, with the pair’s first holiday gathering as a married couple.

If Kim was underdressed, it didn’t put a damper on the holiday spirit. As the party wrapped up, Ben and J. Lo reportedly gathered around the piano for some Christmas karaoke. Jennifer stood sweetly at her husband’s shoulder as he serenaded their guests with John Legend’s “By Christmas Eve.”

