Kylie Jenner brought her style game for a night out in LA.

Fashionista Kylie Jenner well and truly stole the show last night as she slipped her famous figure into a black latex dress.

The 25-year-old mogul is no stranger to making jaws drop thanks to her hourglass shape and iconic fashion choices.

Even when she’s kicking back and keeping things casual in a pair of sweats and a baggy jumper, Kylie looks just as sensational.

On Saturday night (December 17) the reality star was snapped at nephew Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah in West Hollywood.

While most people would opt for a cozy, comfy sweater and jeans combo for a kids wintertime celebration bash, Kylie is not like most people.

Instead, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sent pulses racing in a skintight latex dress that showed off every inch of her fabulous figure.

As she posed up a storm at the family get-together, Kylie exuded sex appeal wearing the jet-black latex dress.

It also featured a beige sash that wrapped around one shoulder and looped through the top on the opposite side of her gorgeous gown.

For added drama and style, Kylie slipped into matching knee-high-length boots.

The mom-of-two also rocked a pair of black shades and a tiny handbag.

For the bash, Kylie styled her iconic black tresses in a messy updo and had strands cascading down her flawless face.

For makeup, she stuck to her signature glam consisting of plenty of bronzer and a peach gloss on her famous lips.

Kylie Jenner reveals new baby line, Kylie Baby

It’s safe to say Kylie has taken the beauty industry by storm since 2015, when the then-18-year-old first released a line of Lip Kits.

However, just when you thought there was nothing else Kylie could achieve, the beauty has released a new baby care line called Kylie Baby.

The new line, which is vegan and hypoallergenic, includes items ranging from shampoos and conditioners to bath towels and travel cases.

Speaking about the line via her website Kylie revealed how she had been working on it for more than three years.

The star said that once Stormi was born, she started to “research baby skincare and haircare products and ingredients.”

This was down to Kylie wanting to ensure she was putting “gentle, clean, safe products on her skin and hair that followed the core principles of my Kylie Skin.”

The line is all Stormi-approved, as you’d expect, and Kylie has said how she uses the products on her own daughter multiple times.