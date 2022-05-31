Kim Kardashian sparks Pete Davidson split rumors with this shady quote and some revealing photos

Kim Kardashian’s latest posts show her incredible physique and offer cryptic messages, leaving fans wondering if her relationship is on the rocks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldWide

Kim Kardashian has been seeing Pete Davidson since October last year, but are things between the two still solid? A recent post from the reality TV star has fans wondering if their relationship is on the rocks.

Although Kim didn’t film with Pete for any scenes of The Kardashians, the sneak peek for this week’s episode hints that Kim will finally start talking about how she and Pete got together. Fans have been waiting to hear this story for several months now as Pete is not Kim’s usual type.

However, Kim’s most recent post has some wondering if everything is really all sunshine and rainbows between the two or if they’re separating. Kim’s posts didn’t allude to the Saturday Night Live comedian at all and even hinted that they may not be together anymore.

Kim Kardashian says ‘nothing lasts forever’ in crop top

While Kim has expressed concern that she’s not sure if she’ll ever find her own sense of fashion again after her split from Kanye West, her latest Instagram post shows that she has a great sense of style.

While on the deck of a boat, the socialite wore a very short, sparkling miniskirt and matching crop top, showing ample cleavage and her fit body. Underneath, she wore a sheer black bodysuit that covered her whole body and included a high neck. The outfit was topped off with black boots and black sunglasses.

The images were striking, but the caption intrigued fans even more. Kim wrote, “Bad News-Nothing lasts forever,” before following up, “Good News- Nothing lasts forever.”

The cryptic message has many fans wondering what the star might be really saying, and even her sister Khloe Kardashian commented, “When did this happen?!?!”

Though it’s unclear what exactly Khloe is talking about— whether it’s the photos, the outfit, Kim’s incredible physique, or the cryptic message, the comment wasn’t lost on fans as it received over 4,100 likes.

This isn’t the first post that Kim has possibly alluded to problems in her relationship with Pete, as a previous post refers to her daughter as the “best date ever.”

Kim Kardashian calls North West her ‘best date ever’

The day before she posted her hot boat pics with her cryptic message about nothing lasting forever, Kim shared several photos with her oldest daughter, North West.

North was bearing a strong resemblance to 2007-era Kim with her outfit as she wore black jeans, a black T-shirt, and strappy black sandals. The oldest of her children, North, is nearly as tall as Kim already.

Kim wore a full bodysuit with leggy boots and a cropped top with a halterneck. Although it’s not clear from the post where Kim’s outfit is from, the vibe is definitely Balenciaga.

The sweet photos included pictures of the two sitting and dancing together, but there was no sign of Pete anywhere. The caption simply read, “Best Date Ever,” with a black heart emoji.

With two posts in a row that seem to stem away from Pete, it’s hard to say where their relationship stands as sources report they’ve arrived in the UK together ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. For now, fans will have to wait and see.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.