Kim Kardashian shares the official trailer for her family’s Hulu series — Here’s what’s to come

The Kardashian and Jenner family will return to reality television in one month. Pic credit: Hulu

The official trailer for the new Hulu series The Kardashians has arrived. There’s so much juicy entertainment coming to the new reality TV show, and Kim Kardashian has helped get the word out.

It’s been less than a year since Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired its final episode. However, the Kardashian and Jenner clan will soon return to the small screen.

The new trailer for the highly anticipated show is filled with jaw-dropping moments that will leave fans anxiously waiting for the premiere on Thursday, April 14.

Let’s take a look at what’s to come on The Kardashians.

What’s coming up for Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe on the Kardashians?

In the new trailer, personal, romantic relationships are front and center.

Travis Barker’s lavish proposal to Kourtney Kardashian takes place in the footage. Kourtney reveals she and Travis are trying to have a baby and The Kardashians viewers get a glimpse of their fertility journey, including a trip to the doctor’s office.

Not all parts of their fertility process were caught on camera. Kourtney shuts down cameras and microphones during one visit to maintain a sense of privacy.

Khloe Kardashian’s complex relationship with Tristian Thompson will be a focal point for the show. The Good American founder has previously shared Tristan’s cheating scandal does play out on the show.

The Kardashians fans are finally given a first look at how Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson. Kim smiles while texting the comedian as the producer asks if she’s talking to Pete. It’s the relationship no one saw coming, according to Kris Jenner.

As mentioned before, Kim’s tense divorce from Kanye West will be part of the new series. Kim opens up about some of the awful things Kanye has said to her that have never been made public before.

What can The Kardashians fans expect from Kylie, Kendall, and Scott?

Yes, Scott Disick will be part of The Kardashians. There was speculation he was not on the show when the first look dropped, and he was missing from the footage. Scott’s in the new trailer making jokes to Kim and hanging out with Khloe.

Kylie Jenner puts her pregnancy with baby Wolf on display too. At one point, Kendall Jenner and Kylie are in a car, and Kendall says, “I feel like I am being chased,” alluding to the paparazzi following them for pregnant pics of Kylie.

Speaking of Kendall, she promises fans will see a whole new side to the famous family. One thing stays the same, though, family fighting. Kendall abruptly leaves a meeting with Kris in an angry rage.

There’s plenty of drama in The Kardashians. However, the show remains at the core about the family, who always sticks together. “Never go against the family” is a motto both Khloe and Kris say, as outside forces try to tear the famous family down.

The Kardashian and Jenner family returns to reality TV but don’t expect the show as Keeping Up with The Kardashians. This time around, the famous family’s more open, honest, and raw.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.