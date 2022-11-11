Kim Kardashian opens up about extreme Met Gala prep in order to wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress

Kim shared her intense Met Gala preparations on The Kardashians. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

You know what they say — “pain is beauty” — and Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she’d put up with a lot of pain in order to stay young and beautiful.

On Thursday’s new episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 42, opened up about the intense preparation she went through to wear Marilyn Monroe’s sparkly dress on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

For the event, Kardashian borrowed the iconic crystal-studded Jean Louis gown that Monroe famously wore in 1962 to serenade President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

The gown – which set a Guinness World Record in 2016, when Ripley’s Believe It or Not! acquired it at auction for a staggering $4.8 million – has been dubbed the “world’s most expensive dress.”

Thursday’s episode of the show followed the Kardashian-Jenner brood’s extensive Met Gala prep process, from dress fittings to hair and makeup.

The show also captured Kim’s efforts to fit into her gown, which was initially too small for her – and too fragile to be altered.

Kim tries on Marilyn Monroe’s Jean Louis gown for the first time. Pic credit: Hulu

Kim details last-minute weight loss on The Kardashians

The first time Kardashian tried on the dress, she revealed on Thursday’s episode, it “wouldn’t even go up over my hips.” Still, she added, “no one is more determined than me.”

Kardashian ended up losing 16 pounds in just a few weeks in order to wear the garment.

One scene showed Kim jogging on a treadmill in her black plastic “sauna suit.”

“I put it on,” the mogul says, “and it makes you just sweat; even if it’s water weight, it’ll help.”

Pre-gala sweating in the sauna suit. Pic credit: Hulu

A ‘historic’ moment

The episode also followed Kardashian’s intensive hair-dying process, which celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton pulled off last-minute.

Last time Kim went platinum, Appleton revealed, “we took a week to do the color. We have two days to do it this time.”

“Tomorrow is Met Monday, and I didn’t get a lot of sleep because we had to pull an all-nighter to dye my hair blonde,” Kardashian added. “It is what it is. It’s dedication.”

Later in the episode, Kim admitted that all her preparation would amount to only a few minutes on the red carpet.

“All of this — this losing the weight, dyeing the hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a robe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the top of the red carpet, then changing again into a replica of the dress because we can’t risk sitting in it and eating dinner — is all for maybe 10 minutes of my life … like, that’s it,” Kardashian said.

“But,” her stylist stepped in, ”it will live in history forever.”