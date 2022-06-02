Kim Kardashian claims she would eat poop if it would make her look younger

Kim Kardashian makes an interesting claim. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldWide

Kim Kardashian has been in the news quite often lately, from her ongoing feud with her ex Kanye to photos of and with her kids to her romance with Pete Davidson.

Add in her family’s new show, The Kardashians, Kim’s continuous fashion statements, and now her new skincare line called SKKN by Kim, her name is always in the headlines.

But recently, Kim relayed something even crazier and more strange than usual while doing an interview with The New York Times.

Kim Kardashian might ‘eat poop every single day’ to look younger

Kim told the interviewer that she would do just about anything to continue to look younger, including eating poop. Yes, poop.

The 41-year-old stated, “I’ll try anything… If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

Once social media got ahold of this juicy piece of information and the article, they took to the outlets to comment on what Kim had just revealed.

What did critics say about Kim’s revelation?

One viewer asked, “How did we get here,” while another even wondered if Kim saying this meant she had already tried this crazy idea. That critic inquired, “Why do I feel like this means she already has.”

Because this article also happened at the same time as SKKN by Kim launched in June, other critics had a hay day with the simultaneous announcement.

One also claimed, “Not a good look when promoting skincare but ok ..”



Another person inquired, “Is poop the active ingredient in SKKN???”



According to Page Six, there is no human waste in Kim’s new skincare line whatsoever. Instead, the set of nine various skincare products contains a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops, and oil for nighttime.

When asked about her new line, Kim claimed, “So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look… I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers – all of that is work.”

To buy the SKKN by Kim package set, you will need to hand over a grand total of $630 but can replace all of the products for about 15 percent less than that.

So now fans want to know the answer to the burning question: Has Kim tried eating poop to look younger? And how long until someone comes out with a product that claims it’s true?

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.