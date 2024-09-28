Kim Kardashian helping 90 Day Fiance star Michael Ilesanmi amid legal battle vs. Angela Deem?

Michael Ilesanmi is in the thick of a legal battle with his estranged wife, Angela Deem, and he may be getting some help from another reality TV star.

90 Day Fiance fans know that things between Angela and Michael are officially over.

Their up-and-down rollercoaster ride of a relationship has played out for years on TLC, and things finally came to a head during Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Angela filed for an annulment, and shortly thereafter, Michael filed a counterclaim for a divorce and equal division of assets after he raised more than $50,000 on GoFundMe.

Although it seems that Michael is financially prepared to face off against Angela in court, he’s reportedly received an offer of help from a much more famous (and wealthy) reality TV celebrity, Kim Kardashian.

The billionaire entertainment industry and business mogul has allegedly gotten involved in Michael’s case and wants to help the TLC star.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner reportedly want to help Michael fight Angela in court

Sarah Fraser of The Sarah Fraser Show broke the news this week in an Instagram Reel captioned, “Is #kimkardashian really planning to help 90 day fiance star Michael Ilesanmi?” Full story on The Sarah Fraser Show #fyp #90dayfiance #podcast #michaelilesanmi.”

According to Sarah, an unidentified YouTube blogger reports that Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, had a meeting with Michael and would like to help him with his legal case.

Apparently, Kris even considered having Michael appear in an episode of The Kardashians next season.

Kris reportedly wants to help Michael “discuss his brand” and earn him more publicity on a bigger platform than he already has.

Sarah added that an “extremely credible” source told her that a phone call was, in fact, made, hinting that things are already in the works.

Will Michael make a cameo on The Kardashians?

On YouTube, @Adipaspeakup reported the news a month ago in a video captioned, “Michael Kim Kardashian and [Kris] Jenner. 90 Day Fiance”

The video alleged that Kris Jenner has been “impressed” by Michael’s journey and that his experience navigating “complex” relationships mirrors some of the Kardashian family’s storylines on E!.

Whether or not the rumors are true remains to be seen.

In the meantime, we’re curious whether Angela has caught wind of the gossip. If and when she does, we’re certain she’ll have something to say about it, and we can’t wait to hear her reaction.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.