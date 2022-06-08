Kim Kardashian channels Barbie for ‘pics by North’

Kim Kardashian is living in a Barbie World in some recent pics. Pic credit: Hulu

Kim Kardashian has admitted that one of her biggest insecurities after splitting from Kanye West was finding out who she was and her own sense of fashion without him, but her latest posts confirm that the beauty mogul has nothing to worry about.

Kim has been stunning in many big-name fashion labels, primarily Balenciaga and Dolce & Gabbana, often wearing skintight clothes to show her curves and fit gym body.

Recently, the mom of four appears to be spending more time with her oldest child, her daughter North West. The pair was spotted partying it up on Portofino, and now, North has taken to being her mom’s photographer.

Kim Kardashian poses in pink skintight spandex

Kim’s latest pics may have fans thinking that she really is a Barbie girl in a Barbie world as the stunning socialite was pretty in pink all around.

The photos include two shots of Kim posing as she lays back on a bed of pink satin sheets and pillows. Her outfit features skintight pink boot pants that ride up over her hips.

The hot pink bottoms hug her curves before ending to show a pink crop top that’s partially zipped up the middle. The outfit is completed with a bedazzled pink bag embellished with a large B for Balenciaga.

As viewers swipe right, they see a shot of Kim trying to block the camera, but North was snapping away. Additional photos show Kim standing in front of a pink curtain and pink walls before the post ends with a closeup of the jeweled bag.

Her caption read, “Pics by North,” with two pink heart emojis.

The mom and daughter duo seem to be getting a lot of quality time together lately, as she has shared multiple posts that feature 8-year-old North. Although she’s definitely Kanye’s daughter, North is starting to look more like 2007-era Kim as she grows up.

Kim Kardashian and North West seen in Portofino

Last week, Kim posted some shots of her and North posing in Portofino. Kim was seen wearing a sheer, lacy black gown while North sported an all-pink outfit with a jacket, floral pants, and sandals.

Kim captioned the post, “Lunch in Portofino with my little Northolino,” as the duo was seen in many places in the different photos of the post.

Kim shared additional photos over the weekend that appear to be from Kourtney and Travis’s wedding in Italy. Although she isn’t in the first photo, a swipe right will show fans multiple pictures of North hanging out with her mom at the event.

Kim has always been open with her children about what’s going on with Kanye West and her relationship with Pete Davidson. Though there are talks that Pete might move into Kim’s Calabasas mansion with her and her kids, the reality TV star says the decision is ultimately up to the children.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.