Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are considering moving in together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could be moving in together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey/CNP/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian has a history of taking her relationships rather quickly and ending them quickly as well, but things seem a little different this time around with Pete Davidson. Their relationship is mostly private but steadily moving forward.

The two have been seeing each other for about eight months now, ever since Kim starred on Saturday Night Live with him back in October. They’ve already met each other’s families, as Kim has reportedly even met Pete’s grandparents, and Pete is friendly with Kim’s oldest child, North.

The two spend a lot of time together, and it doesn’t look like they’re going to be spending any time apart, despite any cryptic Instagram posts. It appears the two could be spending more time together as they are considering moving in together.

Pete Davidson might move in with Kim Kardashian and her kids

Sources close to Kim and Pete revealed to HollywoodLife that the couple is “discussing” living together. As far as the location, the 28-year-old comedian would be moving into Kim’s mansion in Calabasas, where she lives with her four kids.

The source said, “Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking that next step and moving in together.”

However, the source also added that it’s not an easy decision to make, noting, “It’s not a decision either one has taken lightly. Kim would never take that plunge without discussing it with all of her kids first.”

Fortunately, “Pete has spent so much time with her kids and he absolutely adores them.” Kim also sees Pete as a little bit of a “big kid himself” and apparently “loves seeing how well they all get along.”

Kim shares her children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with her ex-husband, famous rapper Kanye West.

How does Kanye West feel about Pete Davidson possibly moving in with Kim Kardashian?

As far as Kanye’s opinion regarding Pete moving in, it looks like Kim might be taking a page from her sister Kourtney’s book when it comes to dealing with her ex: It’s her life now, not his.

Despite his outbursts regarding his dislike of Pete, his divorce from Kim, claiming Kim isn’t letting him see their kids, and so much more, it’s not up to Kanye who lives in Kim’s house, according to the source.

“Whether or not they decide to move forward with these plans, it won’t be something Kim discusses with Kanye,” the source revealed. “She doesn’t think it’s his business and isn’t concerned one way or another what he thinks about it. He’s free to live with anybody he chooses, and so she simply expects the same in return. In terms of where they would live, Pete would be moving into Kim’s house in Calabasas. But if it becomes an issue with Kanye living so close, then they may revisit the idea at a later time.”

Viewers of the family’s new reality series have seen how Kourtney has had to deal with Scott being upset that she is no longer including him in decisions about her life, and how he supposedly feels exiled from the family.

However, both sisters have discussed how they’re doing what makes them happy and just living their own lives, no matter what their exes’ have to say about it.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.