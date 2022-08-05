Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have found ‘mutual respect’ after Pete Davidson drama

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally reached a level of respect and understanding in order to co-parent better. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kanye West kicked off 2022 in a short-lived whirlwind romance with Julia Fox amid his separation from Kim Kardashian.

On Super Bowl Sunday, he began his tirade against Pete Davidson, starting a lot of drama between the three as he threatened Pete over and over again while begging for Kim back.

At the same time, he was refusing to sign the divorce papers, but Kim was declared legally single by the court in March.

After some heavy backlash and claiming that Kim was keeping his kids from him, Kanye went radio silent on social media.

Though there have been varying reports as to what Kanye is up to these days, it seems that his relationship with Kim has improved.

Recently, Kim and North West were seen modeling some Yeezy garb and sources say things are getting better.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ‘co-parenting very well’

A source confirmed their improved relationship with Us Weekly, stating, “Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting very well as of late. They are very civil with each other and right now, there are no issues. They are both treating each other with mutual respect.”

Recent rumors that the two may be getting back together seem like a far reach with this source’s update, given that the two are still working to maintain their parenting relationship.

At this time, the two are entwined in a custody battle to sort out a legally defined custody agreement for all four of their children.

It’s possible that reaching a mutual understanding for each other is a result of the ongoing court battles.

Kim and her family have extended a lot of kindness to Kanye, as they know he will always be part of their lives regardless and are working to keep their civil relationship.

Kanye West celebrated Father’s Day with Kim Kardashian

While their relationship is likely still being mended, Kanye was able to spend Father’s Day with Kim and the kids back in June this year.

Kim revealed that they celebrated the holiday at the house and “the kids spent the day with [their dad] and then we had a big Father’s Day dinner and North cooked.”

Though it may be a slow path to friendship, it seems that the two stars are now more willing to make things work for the kids.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.