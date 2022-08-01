North West knows her fashion as she shows off Yeezy shades

North West showed off her fashion and modeling skills in some Yeezy shades. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

North West is back in the spotlight as she shows off some Yeezy shades and her modeling skills.

The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took a few snaps while wearing a metallic set of sunglasses, and Kim took the liberty to share the photos on her Instagram Stories.

North seems to be a perfect 50/50 split of her parents as she begins to take after Kim a bit more.

However, fans know that she’s definitely Kanye’s child and often shares similar expressions as her father.

At this time, it’s unclear how much North is with Kim and how much she is with Kanye, though it seems that North and her siblings have been spending a lot of this summer with Kim.

That said, Kanye isn’t as present on social media as Kim, so they could be sharing time equally. It’s possible North was recently with Kanye due to her Yeezy shades.

North West shows modeling skills in Yeezy sunglasses

Proving she’s just as fashionable as the rest of her family and her fashion-designing dad, North gave some steely looks to the camera in her selfies.

The sunglasses seem the right size for her face, though they are rather big and go up over her eyebrows.

She took two cool-eyed selfies, her eyes barely visible through the metallic shades. She opted not to smile for the camera, which isn’t unusual for her.

One snap is a picture of North while she poses for a selfie, presumably taken by Kim.

A fan page reposted some of the Instagram Stories, as the Stories expire after 24 hours.

Some fans believe that these pictures prove Kim is returning to Kanye, but others aren’t so sure based on their messy and dramatic split.

Is Kim Kardashian back with Kanye West?

North’s Yeezy photo shoot has some wondering if Kim took her ex-husband Kanye back and a renewed romance is in the works, but nothing official is pointing to that at this time.

Based on their drawn-out divorce, it seems unlikely that Kim would return to Kanye right now.

The two are still going through a rough custody battle in court as they try to agree to an arrangement for their children, furthering difficulties between the two.

At this time, it seems more likely they are focused on co-parenting their children together and learning what schedule works best for the custody agreement.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere on September 22, 2022.