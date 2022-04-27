Kim and Khloe Kardashian deny getting Blac Chyna’s show canceled, admit they wanted no part of the ‘toxicity’

Kim and Khloe Kardashian defend themselves in court. Pic credit: E!

Khloe and Kim Kardashian recently took the stand in the ongoing lawsuit filed against them by Blac Chyna.

The sisters denied that they played a role in the cancellation of the E! reality show Rob & Chyna, which aired for one season, but admitted that they wanted no part of the toxicity.

Chyna’s legal battle against the two sisters, along with their mom Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner, has been playing out in the Los Angeles Superior court. The model has already taken the stand and so have Kris and Kylie.

Most recently Kim and Khloe shared their testimony and made it clear that they did not interfere with Chyna’s contract with the network.

Khloe Kardashian wanted nothing to do with the ‘toxicity’ involving Blac Chyna

Khloe Kardashian was questioned in court about an email she sent to Jeff Olde, former Vice President of Development and Programming at E!, as well as her sister Kylie.

PEOPLE recounted some memorable moments from Tuesday’s trial and noted Khloe’s response regarding the email.

The 37-year-old explained that she wanted to express her concern in writing about Rob and Chyna’s toxic relationship following a shocking altercation between them.

The violent fight resulted in Chyna holding a gun to Rob’s head and tying an iPhone cord around his neck.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We feel strongly about a lot of things. That doesn’t mean anyone is going to listen to us. We were considering not being a part of such toxicity,” explained The Kardashians star in court. “We were putting our concerns in writing so they were aware of the volatile relationship.”

Khloe told the jury that she doesn’t have control over the decisions made by E! and noted, “I wasn’t trying to cancel anything. I was considering not encouraging such volatile behavior between my brother and Chyna.”

Kim Kardashian refused to film KUWTK with Blac Chyna

Kim Kardashian also took the stand on Tuesday and refuted the claims that she tried to get Rob & Chyna canceled.

She was questioned about text messages sent between her sisters and the production company Bunim/Murray after Rob and Chyna got into their explosive altercation.

Kim noted in the testimony that she needed a break from filming the family’s reality show and that she did want Rob’s then-fiancee to appear on the show.

The 41-year-old defended her actions and noted, “I have a right as a cast member to say we really need a break. I will not go into a toxic work environment. On my own show, I have the power to do that.”

“I can’t control the content of what they film, but this is our show — why would we film with her?” continued Kim. “They could film what they want. We don’t have the power, as you have been insinuating.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.