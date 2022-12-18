Khloe Kardashian shades Kourtney’s wedding dress, thinks her new style is ‘a phase’

Khloe Kardashian shades Kourtney Kardashian’s designer wedding dress. Pic credit: ©️ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian wasn’t fond of her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s designer Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress she wore at her Italian wedding to Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker.

The pair took part in a Vanity Fair feature where they took turns being hooked up to a lie detector while the other asked intimate questions.

Kourtney’s corseted dress was inspired by vintage lingerie from the 1960s and was created by the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda team, who also dressed Barker in his tuxedo. The fitting and design creation was featured on Season 2 of their hit show The Kardashians.

Kourtney asked Khloe if she liked her wedding dress, and Khloe awkwardly hesitated to find the words before answering, “It was fine.” The administrator of the test said the result of her truthfulness was inconclusive.

Khloe explained her answer by saying it was beautiful, but she thought it was more suited for the reception, not the ceremony.

The gown design was a satin and lace minidress, paired with white lace stilettos, lace gloves, and a cathedral-length veil that featured an image of the Virgin Mary with the words “family, loyalty, respect” embroidered in lace.

Just days before arriving in Italy, Kourtney legally married Travis at the courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, with a few close friends and family members in attendance.

Khloe Kardashian says Kourtney Kardashian’s latest style is a phase

Kourtney Kardashian has changed styles over the years, but her sister, Khloe Kardashian, thinks her edgy new style is just a phase.

In the same feature with Vanity Fair, Khloe admitted during a lie detector test she didn’t think her sister’s latest style would last. Khloe explained, “Kourtney’s edgy, gothic-Esque look features a lot of black leather and lace, dark sunglasses, band shirts, motorcycle jackets, and platform shoes and boots.”

Kourtney Kardashian admits she was caught being intimate with Travis Barker

When it was Kourtney Kardashian’s turn to be interviewed by her sister Khloe, she didn’t hold back.

It’s well-known that the newlyweds Kourtney and Travis Barker are highly affectionate and express PDA often. Khloe passed her sister a photo of Kourtney and Travis kissing in public.

Khloe asked Kourtney if she was ever caught “doing the deed” in public. Kourtney replied with a confident yes, and Khloe expressed her support with a “F**k yeah.” Khloe followed up by asking Kourtney if she regretted doing that, and she answered with a resounding “No.”

Khloe seemed impressed with her sister’s unapologetic candidness.

Watch the full clip of the Vanity Fair lie detector test below.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus, but episodes can be streamed on Hulu.