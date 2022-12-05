Kourtney Kardashian makes fun of PDA with Travis Barker via Spotify meme

Kourtney Kardashian pokes fun at her relationship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

At this point, it’s not unlikely that fans might catch Kourtney Kardashian sneaking a kiss here and there to her new husband, Travis Barker.

The two can be seen both on and off the hit show, The Kardashians, acting like teenagers while their parents aren’t home.

Due to the fact the couple has become known for how open they are with their affection, Kourtney decided to poke fun at her and Travis.

She posted a meme to her Instagram that mimicked Spotify Wrapped perfectly.

The meme said, “you spent 526,000 minutes this year engaging in PDA.”

The mom of four clearly has a sense of humor despite the comments she has gotten about her and Travis while on her reality show.

One fan tweeted how Travis and Kourtney made them want to skip their scenes every time they were on.

However, the comments weren’t all negative. Fans still tweeted their support, stating they loved how well the couple blended their family.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love to tongue kiss

When watching The Kardashians, it’s easy to notice that the newlyweds love to kiss with their tongues. While it would seem odd for most people, especially in public, Kourtney made sure to explain herself on the reality show.

The couple attended the Met Gala together, a first for the famous couple. They clearly were having a great time together, and the camera zoomed in on their mouthy kiss.

During her confessional, she told the interviewer, “I don’t want to get lipstick all over him, and I don’t want to ruin my lipstick, but we also don’t want to not kiss, so we’ll kiss with our tongues,” she told the show. “That’s why we kiss that way.”

This makes sense since the long-time reality star has always been known to be photo-ready.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her man of the year

Travis Barker was announced as GQ’s Man of the year, and Kourtney shared her support. She posted a picture of the two together, referring to Travis as her man of the year and forever.

The two posed on the bed, giving their best rockstar looks.

Kourtney wore her black sequin jacket with a plunging neckline covered by black mesh. Over it, she had on skinny black trousers that fit her frame perfectly.

Travis, on the other hand, opted for no shirt and wore a leather jacket with a fur coat layered over it. He paired it with slim-fit leather pants to complete his punk rock outfit.