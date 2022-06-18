Khloe Kardashian says watching the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal unfold on The Kardashians is a form of therapy

Khloe says watching Tristan’s paternity scandal unfold is a form of therapy. Pic credit: Hulu

Khloe Kardashian, star of The Kardashians, recently revealed at a Disney FYC screening Q and A of The Kardashians that rewatching the paternity scandal unfold was a “form of therapy.”

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship had been a very rocky on-again and off-again situation until December of 2021 when Khloe ultimately found out that Tristan had cheated on her with Maralee Nichols while the two were still in a relationship.

Khloe says that watching the paternity drama unfold is a form of therapy for her

During a Q&A, a few members of the Kardashian crew sat down to chat about their season premiere of The Kardashians. Some questions were geared towards Khloe and her relationship with Tristan.

Khloe mentioned that watching the show and seeing how the paternity scandal unfolded with Tristan gave her some much-needed clarity and even served as a “form of therapy” for her.

Khloe said, “It’s not easy, but it’s also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things.”

Khloe finally opened up about the betrayal she felt from Tristan on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians

On Thursday’s airing of The Kardashians, Khloe finally opened up in a confessional to discuss how she felt about the drama between her and Tristan.

Khloe found out with the rest of the world that Tristan had been cheating on her and gotten another woman pregnant while they were still in an active relationship.

Khloe opened up and discussed how she felt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Khloe mentioned that Tristan and his actions had disrespected her and that a lot of the drama could have been avoided had he been upfront with her and told her the truth from the beginning.

Khloe said, “I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world.”

“A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you’re not even gonna give me a f*****g heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating; I’m embarrassed.”

Tristan and Khloe’s relationship has been on the rocks since 2016.

The world has witnessed Tristan’s serial infidelity toward Khloe, which never gets any easier.

As many of the Kardashian-Jenner family members have said, hopefully, this last situation will be the wake-up call Khloe needed to let Tristan go for good.

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.