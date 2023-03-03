Khloe Kardashian claps back after rude gym selfie comment

Months after revealing that she’d had a small tumor removed from her face, Khloe Kardashian hit back at a fan who left a rude Instagram comment questioning the reality star’s facial bandaging.

On Sunday, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a casual gym selfie.

The Good American co-founder wore a tight white sports bra and a silver cross necklace to accessorize her casual workout look.

The photo also showed Khloe sporting a subtle bandage over her right cheek, prompting one follower to comment: “What the heck is on your cheek.”

In reply, Khloe wrote that the thing on her cheek was “a bandage,” along with a Band-Aid emoji.

“I had a tumor removed from my face but I’m totally ok. Thank you for asking,” the reality star wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian opens up about ‘incredibly rare’ health scare

Khloe first opened up about her health struggles in the fall of 2022, revealing that she’d had a rare kind of tumor removed from her right cheek.

Her comments came after The Kardashians star was repeatedly spotted out with bandages covering part of her face, prompting fans to speculate that she may have had more plastic surgery.

But in October of 2022, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories to shoot down the rumors.

She wrote that when she first noticed a small bump on her cheek, she assumed it was only a pimple. But when the spot hadn’t cleared up after seven more months, she decided to get it biopsied.

The reality star revealed that two separate dermatologists had examined the bump, because “what they were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age.”

A few days later, Khloe wrote, she was told she would need an “immediate operation” to remove what had turned out to be a tumor.

The Kardashians star wrote that a trusted surgeon and “dear” family friend had performed the operation, and that she was on her way to make a full recovery.

Khloe Kardashian speaks out for melanoma awareness

At the time, Khloe also used her expansive platform — the star currently has more than 296 million Instagram followers — to remind her fans to get regular checks for skin cancer.

The Kardashians star revealed in an Instagram Story post that at 19 years old, she’d undergone surgery to have a melanoma removed from her back.

As someone who “wears sunscreen every single day, religiously,” The star wrote, she was well aware that “no one is exempt from these things.”

“Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups,” the reality star wrote.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.