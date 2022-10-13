Khloe Kardashian opens up about face rumor and why she’s wearing bandages

Khloe’s once again setting the record straight. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about the face rumors and speculation regarding why she’s suddenly wearing bandages on her face.

The Kardashian star was spotted this week with a couple of bandages on her face leading to rumors she had more plastic surgery done.

It’s not uncommon for Khloe to be bombarded with haters claiming she has gone under the knife to improve her appearance.

Although normally, the Good American founder doesn’t waste her time responding to the claims, this time, she opted to set the record straight.

There’s a good reason, Khloe’s sporting bandages on her face, and it’s because she had a tiny tumor removed.

The mother of two used social media to share her story as well as bring awareness to skin cancer.

Khloe Kardashian reveals why she’s wearing face bandages

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Khloe shared several slides to explain what was really going on with her. The first two pictures featured shots of her face with a spot circled.

In the first image, Khloe shared she found a tiny bump on her face that she thought was a zit, but when it didn’t go away after seven months, she went to the doctor. The second photo had Khloe revealing two doctors examined the bump “because what they were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age.”

It turns out that Khloe had a rare kind of tumor and needed to have surgery to remove it immediately.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe then shared a slide expressing how grateful she was for the surgeon, a family friend who took removed the tumor. She also spilled that her margins are good now, and she’s in the healing process now.

The reality TV star promised to show her 276 million followers the scar from the surgery when she’s allowed. Khloe said there will be an “indentation” in her cheek from the tumor and the removal process.

There was also a picture of Khloe simply telling her follower she hoped they enjoyed her bandaged look.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian has a message for her fans

Khloe also used Instagram Stories to share an important message about skin cancer and getting checked with her fans.

“PS I am only sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked and frequently,” she wrote.

The mother of two went on to explain she had melanoma on her back at age 19. Although Khloe wears sunscreen regularly, she knows that no one is exempt from skin cancer.

“Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups,” Koko expressed.

Another slide had Khloe thanking all of her amazing doctors before reminding her followers that everyone is battling something, so be kind and not judge others.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian had a tumor removed from her face. She’s using this opportunity to spread the word about skin cancer and encourage her fans to get checked out.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.