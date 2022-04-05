Kelsey Weier celebrates 31st birthday with Bachelor Nation stars  

Kelsey Weier celebrates her 31st birthday on April 3rd. Pic credit: ABC

Kelsey Weier was feeling the love on her birthday.

Kelsey recently turned 31 and was surrounded by familiar faces from within The Bachelor Franchise for her birthday celebrations.

From her costars on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor to her costars from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, plenty of Bachelor Nation women enjoyed celebrating Kelsey over the weekend.

Kelsey Weier celebrates 31st birthday in Chicago

Kelsey Weier appeared to have a fun-filled birthday weekend in Chicago, Illinois, for her 31st birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kelsey shared a series of photos with a bowl of ice cream and a candle from her birthday dinner.

Kelsey captioned the post, “Here’s to another year that I can grace everyone with my presence.”

Kelsey’s good friends and fellow The Bachelor Season 24 stars celebrated with Kelsey in Chicago, such as Victoria Fuller, who shared a photo of the two at a Bulls basketball game.

Victoria wished Kelsey a happy birthday, writing, “HBD to my baddie [Kelsey Weier] ILY x1000.”

The Bachelor Season 24 star Kelley Flanagan was also in attendance at the Bulls game, sharing a selfie with birthday girl Kelsey on her Instagram stories.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 stars Anna Redman and Mykenna Dorn also celebrated Kelsey at her birthday dinner.

Anna shared a post to her Instagram page as she posed alongside Kelsey, Kelley, and Mykenna in two photos and gave followers a glimpse of Kelsey’s birthday menu in the final photo.

More Bachelor Nation stars wish Kelsey a happy birthday

While lots of ladies came out to celebrate Kelsey in person, other Bachelor Nation stars flocked to Kelsey’s Instagram to comment their well wishes on her birthday.

Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman wrote, “Happy birthday my sweet twin you!”

Kelsey responded by wishing Andi a happy birthday as well since the two were both born on April 3rd.

The Bachelor Season 24 star Madison Prewett wrote: “Birthday woman” with loads of heart-eye emojis.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Natasha Parker also showed Kelsey love, along with The Bachelor stars Serena Chew, Sydney Hightower, and Hannah Ann Sluss.

Kelsey appears to have lived it up on her 31st birthday, and it’s clear that she has many friends who love her within The Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.