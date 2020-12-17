Kelly Dodd has been making headlines for months. From her outlandish behavior and epic rants on social media, The Real Housewives of Orange County star is always in the spotlight.

This time, viewers are wondering how much money the housewife actually has because of the cracked iPhone screen that was noticeable a few different times during the most recent episode of RHOC.

So, how much is Kelly Dodd’s net worth, and why isn’t that phone screen fixed?

Net worth for RHOC star Kelly Dodd

Pegging an exact net worth isn’t always easy for a celebrity who has various avenues of accruing money.

The best estimate comes from Celebrity Net Worth, and they have Kelly Dodd pegged at $10 million. Of course, a piece of that has to do with ex-husband, Michael Dodd’s fortune.

Aside from what was inherited, Kelly also gets a check for appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She is rumored to be one of the lowest-paid stars on the show, bringing in about $150,000 a season. There are varying reports about how much she actually makes and some of them are much higher now that she has been on several seasons.

There is also the Positive Beverage company she is an investor in. This has been featured on the show for the last two seasons, and so far, it seems to be doing okay for the RHOC star.

RHOC viewers troll Kelly Dodd for cracked iPhone

The last few episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County have been showing a lot of self-shot footage. With the coronavirus pandemic, the housewives were sharing their lives and filming themselves.

On the two most recent episodes of RHOC, viewers have called out Kelly Dodd for her cracked iPhone screen. Many were wondering why she wouldn’t just have it fixed, especially because she isn’t hurting in the money department.

Showing off the crack in her phone makes Kelly Dodd more relatable, especially with viewers who are walking around with the same problem. Others, though, thought the “phone screen is cracked just like her moral code.”

Kelly Dodd’s phone screen is cracked just like her moral code #rhoc #bravotv pic.twitter.com/kim8v0yCaj — Escape to Reality: A Reality TV Podcast (@Escapetopod) December 17, 2020

As things continue to go on, look for more Kelly Dodd outrageous behavior to happen as the season goes on. They are gearing up for a reunion, and after such a dramatic season, this one should be intense for all of The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies.

But really, Kelly Dodd needs to get that iPhone fixed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.