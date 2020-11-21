Positive Beverage: Here’s why you should buy Kelly Dodd’s prickly pear flavored lemonade

Kelly Dodd may be making waves again this season, which includes a nasty social media rant about co-star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, but it seems the Real Housewives of Orange County star is trying to spread some positivity too. Pun intended.

She is part owner of Positive Beverage, a company that states that its mission is to “provide healthy hydration with simply better ingredients great for all ages.”

In 2019, Kelly announced that she was working with Positive Beverage after investing a portion of her divorce settlement from her ex-husband, Michael Dodd.

Positive Beverage releases new flavor for Breast Cancer Awareness month

The newest Positive Beverage flavor, prickly pear lemonade, was released in October just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

In a post on Instagram, the company explained its vision.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, something that is near and dear to us [two heart emoji] With a vision to change the world through healthy hydration, we partnered with BCRF (the Breast Cancer Research Foundation) to contribute to the research and development of a cure for breast cancer.”

The caption then goes on to say that Positive Beverage believes that breast cancer research should be supported all year long, not just in the month of October.

To secure this commitment, Positive Beverage says that it will be donating a portion of each sale to the foundation during the entire year.

Fans seemed to be on board with the initiative – many praising the company for raising awareness.

“As a breast cancer survivor, I really appreciate what you’re doing in helping with research! Thank you!!” wrote one follower.

“Such a great cause,” said another.

Fans call Kelly out for insinuating Positive Beverage will prevent COVID-19

Although the newest Positive Beverage flavor supports a good cause, Kelly recently took to her Instagram page to promote Positive Beverage and the post sparked an immediate backlash from followers.

The quick clip stated, “Crush Covid with a sparkling immunity boost!”

And if that wasn’t bad enough, Kelly captioned the post stating, “Packed with Vitamin C and D, @positivebeverage helps boost your immune system so we can all get back to normal….Think Positive. Test Negative.”

The comment section quickly filled with displeased followers who called Kelly out for the outrageous claims.

“Ru actually marketing ur drink pretending it can help w[ith] Covid [laughing face emoji]” said one comment.

Other followers were upset that Kelly was attempting to profit off of the global pandemic.

“Trying to make money off the virus!” said one follower.

It’s clear that Kelly will do what it takes to stir the pot and make waves. Clearly, it’s what she does best.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.