Kelly Dodd wants to be on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, shares her ideal cast

Kelly Dodd Leventhal may no longer be on our screens as a Real Housewife of Orange County, but she is still very active on social media and podcasts. She and her husband, Rick Leventhal, have their own podcast, Rick & Kelly UNMASKED.

This week, she was a guest on Discretion Advised with hosts Marc MacNamara and Bravo insider John Hill, and she spilled the tea on a variety of topics.

Kelly revealed she would like to do a season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and dished on who she would like to star with.

Kelly wants to be on Real Housewives again, but only on her terms

Hosts Marc and John asked Kelly if she would be interested in doing an installment of Ultimate Girls Trip, and she said she would “for $200,000.” They followed up with a question on who her ideal castmates would be.

“I’m really good friends with Ramona. I’m really good friends with Teresa Giudice,” Kelly said. “Teresa Giudice called me last week and goes, ‘Why were you making fun of Louie?'” referencing a post Kelly made about Louie’s viral video that she described as a “sausage fest.” “She got really mad,” Kelly admitted.

Kelly went on to say, “Dorinda. I’m good friends with Dorinda. I love her.”

The hosts asked who she would like to go on the trip with that would cause her to fight. “I would fight with Margaret Josephs, I don’t like her,” Kelly revealed, saying “she was just kind of full of herself when I was with her at the BravoCon.”

“Erika Jayne,” Kelly added as a Housewife she would fight with. She also added Karen Huger as someone she would get along with, saying that she did an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Karen, and Kelly thought she was “really cool.”

Kelly dished on a variety of hot topics with the hosts

There were no topics off the table on Tuesday’s episode of Discretion Advised.

She touched on her controversial political stance and revealed she didn’t vote for Trump and is not a “Trumper.” She also added that she hasn’t voted for anyone since Bill Clinton.

Kelly also fired at Real Housewife of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump, calling her restaurant SUR “horrible” and “awful.” Lisa invited her to return to her restaurants after Kelly said the service was poor, but Kelly admitted that she had no intention of going back.

She went on to admit that she hates Heather Dubrow, and blamed Heather for her being fired from RHOC.

Kelly was a main cast member on RHOC for five seasons until she was fired in 2021. She married Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal in 2020.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.