Kelly Clarkson releases new EP following departure from The Voice

Kelly Clarkson’s Kellyoke performance. Pic credit: NBC

It has been just over a week since The Voice fans learned that Kelly Clarkson was not returning to the reality singing show for its next season.

She still hasn’t responded to leaving the show, although there were hints that she wasn’t always planning to return and wanted to spend more time with her family.

While she hasn’t released a statement about The Voice, she did release a press statement about something else.

Kelly has a new EP coming out called Kellyoke.

Kelly Clarkson releasing new EP called Kellyoke

While Kelly was on The Voice, she was also pulling double duty as the host of her own daytime talk show called The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Fans of her show know that she opens each show by singing a song. It is similar to when Ellen DeGeneres comes out and dances for the audience before her shows, except that Kelly is an award-winning singer.

Not only does she sing songs, but she sings songs by other artists and calls it Kellyoke. It has become so popular that each of her performances gets tons of views on her show’s YouTube page every day.

This started as something that Kelly did on her concert tours, so she wanted to implement it on her daytime talk show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After performing over 500 songs on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she is putting six of them on a new EP called Kellyoke. The EP will go on sale on June 9, and she celebrated with the performance of Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever.

She originally sang this in Kellyoke on September 30, 2021.

Kelly Clarkson on the Kellyoke EP

Kelly Clarkson released the statement that explained what she hoped to accomplish with this EP.

“Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode,” Kelly said in the press statement.

“Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!”

Here is the full list of songs for the Kellyoke EP.

Blue Bayou by Linda Ronstadt

Call Out My Name by The Weeknd

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Queen Of The Night by Whitney Houston

Trampoline by Shaed

Fake Plastic Trees by Radiohead

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return later this year to NBC.