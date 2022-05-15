Kelly Clarkson perfectly reacts to Daytime Emmy nominations

Kelly Clarkson hosting her talk show. Pic credit: NBC

Kelly Clarkson made her name as a singer on American Idol and is one of the most successful alumni of that show.

She has also worked in the music industry to help others, as she has done as a coach on The Voice, leading 50% of the people she coached to victories on the show.

However, Kelly’s biggest career move lately has been her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. This year, Ellen DeGeneres is retiring from the daytime talk show gig and Kelly will move into her spot as the premiere talk show on NBC.

This is no surprise because Kelly has been very successful in that job, this season picking up nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations, the most in her show’s history.

She had the perfect reaction as well.

Kelly Clarkson reacts to Daytime Emmy nominations

If there is a way to describe Kelly Clarkson, it is grateful and considerate. She showed that in a video captured when she learned of the nominations.

She was talking to someone about it and learned that The Kelly Clarkson Show picked up nominations for outstanding: talk show, host, directing team, music direction, lighting, tech team, multiple camera editing, art direction, and live sound mixing.

She was astonished and responded, “Oh my God! It’s our whole show!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

What came next was the best part. She realized that the best music direction nomination wouldn’t go to her, but to her music director, Jason Halbert. This made her even happier.

She stood up and ran over to him and congratulated him, giving him a huge hug for his nomination.

The Voice getting a new coach

While Kelly Clarkson is expected back on The Voice in Season 22, she will be getting a new fellow coach to compete against. It is actually a returning coach in Gwen Stefani.

Gwen made the announcement with the help of her husband Blake Shelton, who is another coach on The Voice.

Blake posted a TikTok asking anyone who is coaching The Voice this fall to duet with him. That led to John Legend doing the duet and then Gwen Stefani coming on and doing one with John’s entry, showing all three of them singing.

While Kelly Clarkson has not joined in yet, she doesn’t have her own solo TikTok account and only one for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly just finished hosting American Song Contest, which also airs on NBC, the same network as The Voice.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series should return to NBC in late 2022.