Gwen Stefani announces she is returning to The Voice for Season 22

Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

While NBC has not officially announced the renewal of The Voice for a 22nd season, it sounds like the show is coming back with one change.

As we previously reported, Ariana Grande is likely leaving the show and it looks like the originally rumored replacement coach will not be who replaces her.

Instead, Gwen Stefani took to TikTok to announce that she is coming back to The Voice.

Gwen Stefani returning to The Voice

There was a TikTok challenge from Blake Shelton asking someone to duet the song if they are going to be a coach on The Voice this fall.

Here is that original TikTok video from Blake’s account.

He wrote, “#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall..”

He was singing the MIKA song Grace Kelly.

That was answered by John Legend, who was the first to duet with Blake on the song.

Up next, Gwen Stefani answered the challenge by singing the duet with both of them.

Kelly Clarkson does not have a TikTok account for herself, but she does have one for the Kelly Clarkson Show. She has not responded. Ariana Grande has one, but she also has not responded.

With Kelly working for NBC on American Song Contest, it is almost assured she is sticking around for another season of The Voice as well.

This means that Gwen Stefani is almost surely replacing Ariana Grande for a reunion of the Season 20 coaching panel.

Ariana Grande has plans outside The Voice

Ariana Grande was brought onto The Voice with great fanfare.

However, ratings dropped after she joined and her millions of social media fans didn’t even bother to vote for her teams. The finals came and Ariana was already out, with none of her singers making it to the finale.

Ariana was reportedly a one-and-done coach and she signed up to star in the movie Wicked, which will be shooting when The Voice is ready to return.

This led to the rumors that NBC had already reached out to Jennifer Lopez to come in as a replacement for Ariana.

A source at the time said that everyone was excited when JLo appeared on the show and she seemed like a bigger star than other guests. That made the top execs ask her into a closed-door meeting, with them reportedly asking her to join the show as a coach.

It sounds like those talks went nowhere because it appears that Gwen Stefani is coming back to The Voice once again.

Gwen previously coached in the seventh, ninth, 12th, 17th, and 19th seasons. She won it all in Season 19 with Carter Rubin.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return later in 2022 to NBC.