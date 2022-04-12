Kelley Flanagan responds after being asked about doing Bachelor in Paradise next season 

Kelley Flanagan reveals there’s a Bachelor Nation star that thinks she’ll be on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Kelley Flanagan debuted on Peter Weber’s season of the Bachelor, and fans have been curious about whether the star would return to the franchise.

Allowing fans to ask her anything, Kelley was questioned about her plans surrounding the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Kelley provided an interestingly open-ended answer when it came to her appearing on The Bachelor’s summer spinoff.

Kelley Flanagan answers question about doing Bachelor in Paradise

Kelley Flanagan took to her Instagram stories to do a Q&A with fans and followers.

One fan inquired, “Are you still moving to ny? & are you asked to do paradise lol.”

Regarding moving to New York, which Kelley had previously considered, the Bachelor Nation star responded, “Nope! I’m happy in Miami and visiting Chicago a lot so I’m going to stick with that as of now!”

Kelley’s response about Bachelor in Paradise sparked more curiosity as she didn’t give a yes or no answer.

Instead, Kelley revealed that a Bachelor Nation fan-favorite thinks she’ll be on the summer spinoff.

Kelley wrote, “[Andrew Spencer] is convinced that I will be on the beach this summer,” with a laughing emoji.

Based on Kelley’s response, it seems Andrew Spencer, who debuted on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, has some confidence that Kelley will be one of the cast members in Bachelor in Paradise’s eighth season. However, the official cast for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 has not been confirmed yet.

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 set to return on ABC

Fortunately, Bachelor in Paradise is confirmed to return after fans worried the show may be gone for good due to The Bachelorette taking over BIP’s usual summer slot.

Time will tell if Kelley does decide to take a second shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise and if perhaps she and Andrew Spencer will both be on the island together.

As of now, Kelley remains in touch with several stars within Bachelor Nation.

Kelley often shares photos from her fun outings with The Bachelor Season 24 costars Kelsey Weier and Victoria Fuller.

Kelley also is good friends with Andrew Spencer’s cousin Clay Harbor, and the pair recently shared that they’ve become workout buddies.

As time goes on, fans will learn more about Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 casting and whether Kelley will be making a return to the franchise.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.