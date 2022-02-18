Andrew Spencer reveals the top 4 Bachelor Nation women he’s most interested in

Andrew Spencer has an interest in three women from Clayton Echard’s season and one woman from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation has been eager to see Andrew Spencer returns to the franchise in some capacity and it seems there may be some ladies from The Bachelor that could entice Andrew Spencer to show up on Bachelor in Paradise.

Speaking with Greg Grippo and Nick Viall, Andrew revealed the four Bachelor Nation women that have caught his eye with three being from Clayton Echard’s season and one being a woman who’s already taken from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Andrew Spencer lists his Top Four interests in Bachelor Nation

While appearing on The Viall Files podcast, Nick wanted to know if Andrew or Greg would consider participating in the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Greg revealed that he likely wouldn’t go to paradise because he is currently in a relationship with a woman in Paris.

As for Andrew, he appears to be single and ready to mingle and he listed off the top four women that he’d be interested in pursuing from Bachelor Nation.

Andrew shared, “I would say my Top Three is probably Serene, Teddi, Susie.”

Andrew then added another woman to the list saying, “and Bri Springs but she’s got a man.”

The Bachelor viewers will recall that Serene Russell, Teddi Wright, and Susie Evans are all current cast members on Clayton Echard’s season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teddi received Clayton’s first impression rose, Susie recently told Clayton she’s falling in love with him, and Serene has remained a frontrunner so it’s not yet clear if Clayton ends up with any of the women in Andrew’s top three.

Meanwhile, Bri Springs is in a committed relationship with a man outside of the franchise so as of now she won’t be appearing on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise either.

During the podcast, Nick sang Serene’s praises as she and Andrew both agreed that she’s a very beautiful woman.

Andrew continued to narrow down his list by saying Serene and Teddi would probably be the women that he could most see himself with.

Andrew Spencer and Brandon Jones both have their eye on Serene Russell

Interestingly, Andrew Spencer may have some competition if he does choose to pursue Serene Russell.

The Bachelorette Season 18 star Brandon Jones has been very vocal about his attraction to Serene and seems interested in pursuing her if she and Clayton don’t work out.

From leaving flirty comments on pictures of Serene to recording his smitten reaction to Serene’s one-on-one date with Clayton, it’s clear Serene has caught Brandon’s eye as well.

Time will tell if Serene joins Bachelor in Paradise and if Andrew and Brandon follow her to the island to shoot their shot.

Do you think Andrew or Brandon would be a good match for Serene?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.