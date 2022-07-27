Keith Manley calls Beth Bice his ‘favorite reality star ever’

MAFS star Keith Manley sings Beth Bice’s praises after reality show meltdown. Pic credit: @ketihisjust/Instagram

Keith Manley and Beth Bice were costars on Married at First Sight Season 9.

Both Keith and Beth had memorable journeys with different outcomes.

Interestingly, Keith and his MAFS spouse Iris got along better than Beth and her MAFS spouse Jamie, but Beth and Jamie managed to make their marriage work and have remained married.

Keith and Iris divorced on Decision Day, with Keith moving on to date singer Ari Lennox.

While Keith and Beth have come a long way from their MAFS season, the two recently reflected on a notable moment from their time on the show.

The moment centered around Beth’s infamous table flip.

Keith Manley recalls his shock at Beth Bice’s table flip

Keith took to his Instagram Stories and reshared a post featuring a scene from the Married at First Sight Season 9 reunion.

In the clip, Keith watched a replay during the reunion of the notorious moment when Beth flipped a table during an argument with her spouse Jamie.

Keith had a shocked reaction to Beth’s table flip at the reunion, and the original poster of the clip noted that, writing “His face says it all,” with three laughing emojis.

Text over the image also read, “Beth know how to turn s**t up. I respect it.”

In Keith’s repost of the moment, he professed that Beth Bice “is my favorite reality star ever.”

Beth also reshared the post with her own thoughts, noting Keith’s surprised facial expressions during her antics.

Beth wrote, “Keith why am I just seeing you your reactions to this!!!!”

Pic credit: @justbeth___/Instagram

What happened to Keith Manley and Beth Bice on their MAFS journey?

Keith Manley was matched with Iris Caldwell, and Beth Bice was matched with Jamie Thompson.

Keith and Iris had instant chemistry on their wedding day, and Keith learned quickly that Iris was a virgin when his mother informed him of the news at the wedding reception.

During the honeymoon, Keith lost track of his ring, causing Iris to have a big dismayed reaction.

Going forward, Keith and Iris struggled to find a spark as Keith worried about Iris’ maturity level.

On Decision Day, Iris wanted to stay married, but Keith chose to divorce.

Beth and Jamie’s marriage was explosive with passionate affection and passionate fights.

Beth and Jamie chose to stay married on Decision Day and have remained together. The couple often appears on Married at First Sight Couple’s Cam.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.