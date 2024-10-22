Katy Perry reportedly begging to return to American Idol after music comeback flops

Katy Perry left her role as a judge on American Idol earlier this year to focus on her musical comeback, but does she regret that decision?

That’s the question we’re wondering after a recent report from Life & Style claims the 39-year-old is “scrambling” to return to the ABC singing competition series.

The show has moved on since Katy stunned viewers with her departure. Former winner Carrie Underwood is set to replace Katy.

Katy released her seventh studio album, 143, earlier this year, and the reaction has been mixed.

The record fell out of the Billboard 200 chart after just two weeks in what can only be described as a catastrophic launch for what was supposed to be her comeback after years away from music.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While the dance album has some catchy songs, such as Lifetimes and Wonder, it pales in comparison to her six previous albums.

With poor sales and a tepid response, it makes sense that she would be lobbying for a return to American Idol.

American Idol was a ‘steady’ job for Katy

“American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy,” an insider told Life & Style.

The insider called the album launch a flop and claimed that “she’s scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges’ table.”

The tipster says, “She knows her days as a chart-topping artist are behind her.”

There’s probably zero chance she would be invited back for another season of American Idol because “Carrie’s got the gig now.”

“Unless the new season is a ratings disaster, there’s no way Katy is getting back in that chair,” the insider continued.

Fans praised Carrie’s hiring as the new judge. She’s been a dominant force in the industry since winning Season 4 in 2005.

Having someone on the show who went through the same process as the competitors is fascinating because it will give her a different perception of them than fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Katy Perry has a tour coming up

While it sounds like the door is shut on Katy on American Idol, she has the Lifetimes Tour next year, which has confirmed 13 dates in Australia so far.

Dates for the rest of the world will be revealed in the coming months, but maybe it would be best if she focused on her older music at her tours because there’s a good chance some of her fans may be unfamiliar with her latest work.

What are your thoughts on Katy reportedly lobbying for an American Idol comeback? Sound off in the comments.

American Idol is currently on hiatus at ABC. Season 23 is set to premiere in 2025. You can stream full episodes on Hulu.