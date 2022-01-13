Katina Goode says Olajuwon Dickerson was not what she envisioned, wanted a ‘Michael B. Jordan type’

Katina reveals her type of man and whether Olajuwon met her expectations. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 showed two more couples getting married on the latest episode, including Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson.

Married at First Sight viewers have already been vocal about their skepticism of Olajuwon and all his glaring red flags, but what did Katina think of her new husband?

During Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Katina was put in the hot seat when asked if Olajuwon was what she envisioned. She gave honest answers about what she expected from her husband and whether Olajuwon met those expectations.

Katina Goode reveals what she was hoping for in a husband

During Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson’s wedding, it was clear that Olajuwon found his bride to be quite stunning.

Olajuwon complimented her profusely during the ceremony, but Katina was less vocal about whether she found her new husband physically attractive to the point that Olajuwon had to directly ask Katina if she liked what she saw at the altar.

At that moment, Katina did express finding him attractive and suggested that nerves were keeping her from gushing over her husband.

However, while speaking with Afterparty host, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Katina opened up about her thoughts on her husband Olajuwon and if she really did find him to be what she hoped for physically.

Keshia asked Katina if Olajuwon was what she envisioned, and Katina admitted he was not.

Upon hearing Katina’s answer, MAFS viewers found humor in Olajuwon being so cocky beforehand, only for Katina to appear underwhelmed by him at the altar.

Katina shared that physically she was hoping her husband would be about 6’3” and resemble heartthrob actor Michael B. Jordan, as she shared wanting her husband to have a “Michael B. Jordan type vibe.”

While Olajuwon wasn’t exactly what Katina envisioned physically, she did express feeling that he was handsome and she liked his tattoos. She also expressed that Olajuwon matched what she wanted internally.

Katina shared that Olajuwon is what she envisioned personality-wise since she wanted someone who can hold a conversation and not be boring.

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson worry MAFS viewers

Each season of Married at First Sight tends to provide one couple that is the most dysfunctional of all, and many MAFS viewers fear Katina and Olajuwon will be that couple in the 14th season.

MAFS viewers have compared Olajuwon’s arrogance and player mentality to that of MAFS ultimate villain Chris Williams and they worry Katina may be in for a rocky ride with Olajuwon.

Having seen their first meeting at the wedding and Olajuwon’s immediate attraction to Katina, did their wedding change your mind about the pair’s potential, or do you feel Olajuwon and Katina’s marriage is still doomed?

