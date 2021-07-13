Katie Thurston sings as five men exit The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston broke into song over the elimination of five men during one episode of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston broke into song as five men exited The Bachelorette during an episode where dirty deeds came to light and the men had to face the music for their reactions to the drama that ensued within their group.

Katie uploaded a video to her Instagram story where she was dressed casually in a seafoam green sweatshirt, wearing her glasses, as she sang a modified version of a popular song to the camera.

In the clip, Katie added a banner at the bottom which read, “When you hear 5 men leave,” followed by “I wasn’t going to post this but f**k it.”

She modified the lyrics to the song Back at One by Brian McKnight to suit her situation.

“One, don’t wanna be with you. Two, you’re not my dream come true. Three, boy it’s plain to see you are not the one for me. Four, repeat steps one through five. Five, what about five? If ever I believe my journey’s done, I should hope I find the one,” she sang where she enhanced her natural voice with a high pitch.

She posted the video during the East Coast air time of The Bachelorette, where Katie made some tough decisions regarding her love life moving forward.

Which contestants went home on The Bachelorette?

Five men reached the end of their romantic pursuit of Katie Thurston on the July 12 episode of The Bachelorette.

Connor B. was the first to leave the episode after Katie realized there was a spark missing between them when they kissed. She came to this realization after a double date with current Bachelorette host Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiance Jason Tartick.

Eleven men went into the rose ceremony after Connor B. left. With Justin safe, Thurston had only six roses to hand out. Four other men were eliminated at the conclusion of the episode.

Hunter, James, Tre, and Aaron said their final goodbyes to Katie.

Not surprisingly, these four men displayed the most conflict between them, which was brought to Katie’s attention during a session with Shea Couleé and Monét X Change from RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars on her group date where they assisted the reality star in helping her find her king.

Who is left in the competition to win Katie Thurston’s heart?

The remaining contestants for the second half of this season of The Bachelorette are as follows: Justin Glaze, Blake Moynes, Andrew Spencer, fan-favorite Greg Grippo, Michael Allio, Mike Planeta, and Brendan Scanzano. Only two more weeks until hometowns!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.