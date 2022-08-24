Katie Thurston is finally revealing the real reason behind her breakup with John Hersey

Katie Thurston’s breakup with John Hersey. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Earlier this summer, Katie Thurston and John Hersey’s breakup seemed to come out of nowhere.

After viewers saw Katie post her very short message on social media that got fans talking, John then put up a lengthy, more heartfelt message on his Instagram page.

Because of how it all went down, Bachelor Nation had no idea who broke off the relationship and why… until now.

Katie has finally decided to speak out about her relationship with John and the breakup that seemingly shocked fans.

After keeping quiet for months, the former Bachelorette has made the choice to come forward and spill the tea.

Because of Katie’s doctored up meme weeks ago, viewers made the assumption that it was John who broke up with Katie; however, fans didn’t know the details or reasons before now.

Katie Thurston dishes on why the couple broke up

Katie just appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast, Off the Vine, as a guest, and she reiterated that John had broken up with her.

In fact, she explained that they had actually broken up twice, but no one knew about the first time.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Katie could be seen telling Kaitlyn about a conversation she had with John as she replayed it, saying, “I think it was just unavoidable. …Like, we just got [into] a conversation and at one point, I just said to him, …’I know more reasons why you don’t like me than why you love me.’ And that’s a really s***ty feeling.”

She then went on to tell Kaitlyn that John would constantly tell her that he needed to be with someone who could enjoy the same passions that he did and actively participate in those with him.

After realizing that she had already altered her life to join him in these so-called passions of him, Katie started to realize that she would never be good enough for John.

Looking back, Katie knows that the breakup was a blessing in disguise, but at the time, she felt the saddest she had ever been in life.

Katie Thurston reveals more about her relationship with John Hersey

Katie then went on to tell Kaitlyn and the viewers, “I bought this man a frickin’ travel van. I let this man quit his job. I was like, ‘Whatever you need me to be, I will be.’ Which, in hindsight, that’s not healthy, that’s not good.”

She then exclaimed that although she knew that in the back of her mind, she still stayed, thinking she could stick it out. However, after John broke it off with her, she knew in her heart and head that she’d given him everything, and it still wasn’t enough for him.

While Katie explained that John is currently paying her back for the van, she also made sure to say that they are not friends.

To her, friends is too strong of a word for what they are. She did end by saying, “We’re on good terms. …We’re good enough.”

For the full episode with Katie Thurston and Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Off the Vine podcast, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.