Katie Thurston defends Madison Prewett’s quick engagement to Grant Michael Troutt

Katie Thurston stepped up to the plate to defend Madison Prewett’s recent engagement. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston is not shy when it comes to giving her public opinion on the latest happenings in the Bachelor franchise.

Katie, who made her splash as The Bachelorette on Season 17, has most recently been known to take her thoughts to social media weekly by live-tweeting each episode of the show’s current season.

However, when the news broke on Monday that former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett had gotten engaged, the previous leading lady switched gears to defend her against the “haters.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Madison got engaged to her 26-year-old boyfriend, Grant Michael Troutt, after less than a year of dating.

Madison was previously seen on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, where she memorably left the show early due to his intimate relationships with the other top contestants. Although Peter and Madison ended up together even after he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, the two ended their short-lived relationship shortly after the show aired.

On Sunday evening, Grant popped the question in a romantic setting in Palm Beach, Florida — surrounded by candles and an ocean backdrop as he kneeled down on the decorated beach.

Although it seemed like a picture-perfect moment, many Bachelor fans chimed in to say that the two rushed into an engagement after having only dated for roughly nine months.

Katie Thurston defends Madison Prewett’s engagement

Although many Twitter users felt it necessary to give their disapproval of the quick engagement, Katie Thurston was “claws out” and ready to fight back.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

She reshared a tweet sent by user @TheBachBabes that said, “Interrupting your evening… Madi Prewett engaged after 9 months.” The tweet was finished off with the “woozy” emoji face, insinuating a disagreement on the matter.

Katie shot back, “Contestants get engaged after 6-8 weeks which really translates to even less time when you consider the actual time spent together. You don’t get to cheer on leads but s**t on Madi. Happy for her! Congratulations to finding love your own way!”

Contestants get engaged after 6-8 weeks which really translates to even less time when you consider the actual time spent together. You don’t get to cheer on leads but shit on Madi. Happy for her! Congratulations to finding love your own way! #TheBachelorette https://t.co/9M6asQN9oI — Katie Thurston (@katiethurston) August 2, 2022

Katie clearly won the battle, as there is no doubting the ironic fact that The Bachelor places contestants in a position where they are expected to get engaged in such a short amount of time.

Fans jump in to agree with Katie Thurston defending Madison

With Katie as their leader, fans of the franchise quickly jumped in to agree with her statement on Madison’s engagement.

One Twitter user responded with a gif that read, “You tell ’em baby.”

Similarly, another user responded with a classic “mic drop” gif — implying there was nothing further to be discussed.

“I swear these people that complains about others happiness I feel sorry for your lives. Who cares if they want to married with 2 months or get engaged within 9 months,” another user responded.

Pic credit: @katiethurston/Twitter

Some fans even replied with their own individual experiences in defense. “My husband and I were engaged and married within a year. When you know, you know!!”

Pic credit: @katiethurston/Twitter

It’s safe to say that if Madison Prewett ever feels as if the internet “trolls” are bringing her down in regards to her engagement, no worries — Katie’s got her back.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.