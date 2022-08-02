The Bachelor winner Madison Prewett engaged to Grant Michael Troutt

Madison Prewett and boyfriend Grant Troutt are officially engaged. Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

Sound the wedding bells! The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett is happier than ever as she reveals her engagement to Grant Michael Troutt.

Surrounded by candles and an ocean backdrop, Grant popped the question to Madison in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday evening.

Madison was previously seen on Peter Weber’s season, where she notably left the show early due to his intimate relationships with the other top contestants. Although Peter and Madison ended up together even after he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, the two ended their short-lived relationship shortly after the show aired.

Since her time on The Bachelor, she found love outside of the franchise with Grant Michael Troutt, the 26-year-old son of billionaire Kenny Troutt.

At the beginning of May, she announced her new relationship with Grant by sharing a hard launch post with followers that introduced him as her “best friend, favorite hello, and hardest goodbye.”

Although the couple has only been together for less than a year, it seems as if that had no factor in Grant’s decision to put a ring on his former basketball-playing girlfriend’s hand.

Details on Madison Prewett and Grant Michael Troutt’s engagement

In an interview with People, Madison Prewett dished on the proposal (and ring) of her dreams.

“Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it,” she said. “And the ring of my dreams!”

Although Prewett did not have any inclination that a proposal was underway, Troutt had been planning the special day for weeks — constantly changing the logistics and meeting with Madison’s family to get every detail right.

“He actually was supposed to come with me and my friends to Florida but he got sick and wasn’t able to make it,” the future wife explained.

“I thought we were celebrating one of our friend’s birthdays. I was told we were taking birthday pictures on the beach and when I came down, my best friend led me into the bathroom where my mom and sisters were with the dress I wanted to get engaged in. In that moment, I knew.”

The pair also took to Instagram to share the exciting news with their followers on Monday. In a joint post, they wrote, “7.31.22. You were worth the wait.”

The proposal photos showed Madison in a white dress and Grant in a light blue suit as they showed off her new ring on the stunning beach scene.

Madison Prewett dishes on her future wedding with Grant

In terms of her future, Prewett explained that her past experiences on The Bachelor ultimately gave her the opportunity to learn and grow.

Now, as an engaged woman, she is looking forward to getting the ball rolling and starting the next chapter of her life alongside Grant.

“I have waited for this day my whole life,” she continued in the interview. “I am so excited that it’s finally here. He is everything I have prayed for, waited for, and dreamed of my whole life. He was definitely worth the wait.”

“We want the wedding to embody our values and beliefs and be the best celebration with all of our people,” she continued. “We want a chic and classy wedding.”

Madison also revealed that she and Grant plan to have a short engagement and already have ideas in mind when it comes to their ceremony.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.