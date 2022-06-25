Katie Thurston and John Hersey spend time together after break up

John Hersey and Katie Thurston spotted together. Pic credit: @johnalexhersey/Instagram; @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston and John Hersey announced their shocking split just days after another popular Bachelor Nation couple, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya.

While both couples stunned fans everywhere with the news of their splits, Katie and John were seen just days after their break-up announcement.

Although in a group and with mutual friends, the two former lovebirds were still hanging out together, which came as a bit of a surprise to the fans who had just heard of the split.

This also came as a bit of a shock because their break-up announcements were so different. While John’s was a longer, more heartfelt message, Katie’s was only four short words.

John Hersey and Katie Thurston were seen together after breaking up

John, Katie, and their other mutual friends, gathered together despite the controversy of the duo’s break-up and went to the San Diego County Fair together.

Along with them was fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Tammy Ly, who has stated in the past that she no longer wants to be associated with the Bachelor franchise.

Both John and Katie put up photos of the meet-up, and it looks as if the group had a great time together at the fair riding rides and taking selfies and videos throughout the day.

John and Katie’s posted photos and videos together

On John’s Instagram page, he posted a picture of himself with Katie and their mutual friends with a bunch of the fair rides in the background. The group, smiling and tanned, seemed to enjoy their time together having fun.

John even captioned the photo, “Nothin’ like riding the Zipper to remind you how much you value your own life.”

He also posted a picture of Katie and Tammy going on a thrill ride as they screamed. Katie had her eyes shut but was smiling ear-to-ear, and Tammy held on for dear life with her eyes wide open.

Pic credit: @johnalexhersey/Instagram

Katie posted a video of her and Tammy on the swings as they looked back with the sun setting in the background. They both had their hands up in the air while the wind blew their hair.

Katie also captioned her photo with the following: “I dedicate this summer to myself (sun emoji).”

While it seems that Katie and John could get along with each other and be in the same place at the same time for the sake of having fun with friends, it doesn’t appear the two are getting back together anytime soon.

