Katie Maloney steps out for dinner with Vanderpump Rules co-stars

Katie Maloney enjoyed a meal with current and former co-stars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney may have ended her marriage to Tom Schwartz, but that doesn’t mean she’s in it alone. In fact, Katie has the ongoing support of both her current and former Pump Rules co-stars as she navigates her new single life.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie ended her over 12 year relationship with her husband Tom in March.

The confirmation of their split came after Katie had been spotted on more than one occasion without her wedding rings on her fingers.

Since their split, Katie and Tom have managed to remain cordial to a point. However, more recently, news broke that Katie was spotted “screaming” at Tom and their co-star Raquel Leviss after she saw them locking lips at Scheana Shay’s Mexico wedding.

Add that to the rumor that Katie was disinvited from the wedding, and there’s a great possibility the confrontation was caught by Bravo cameras and will be featured in the show’s upcoming tenth season.

In the meantime, Katie has been making the most of embracing her single life. And in a new post to social media, it’s clear the You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host is surrounded by plenty of love.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney glams up for dinner with co-stars

Over on her Instagram, Katie shared a snap of a recent dinner outing. Joining the Pump Rules star for the meal was current co-star Lala Kent, and former co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristina Kelly.

The ladies all looked their best for the moonlight meal. Katie and Kristina nuzzled close together for the shot. Katie donned a black, lace-trimmed tank top with matching silver accessories. Her hair was styled into her now signature short, dark bob.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kristina stunned in a lowcut dark-colored dress adorned with a bright red cherry pattern. Looking to match her dress, Kristina added a bold red lip to her look with soft curls cascading down her shoulders.

As for the other two dinner guests, Lala looked as put together as ever. In a sparkling white blazer number, Lala kept her hair simple by letting her straight blonde locks fall down her shoulders.

Snuggled up to Lala’s shoulder, Stassi opted for a strapless, bubbled white top. Her darker blonde locks were also left down with the soft waves covering her shoulders.

Katie Maloney and Lala Kent head into Vanderpump Rules Season 10 as single women

Filming for the upcoming Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules will soon be coming to a close. Although there will be plenty of drama included when the new season finally airs, it will be the first time viewers and long-time Vanderpump Rules fans will see both Katie and Lala navigate life as single women.

As one of the OG cast members of Vanderpump Rules, Katie was already in her relationship with Tom when the show was picked up.

As for Lala, she joined the cast during Season 4, and while she was technically unattached, she found herself involved with men including controversial co-star James Kennedy before announcing her committed relationship.

Longtime fans will know Lala has spent the better part of the last few seasons in her relationship with film producer Randall Emmett.

That relationship crumbled and by the end of the Season 9 reunion special, Lala had ended her engagement to Randall and has remained single ever since.

It will be interesting to watch Katie and Lala take on the single life and Lala has already hinted that there is a Season 10 hookup in the future for fans to look forward to.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.