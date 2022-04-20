Katie Maloney shares possibility of Vanderpump Rules Season 10: ‘They have to bring the show back’

Katie Maloney reveals she’s hoping Vanderpump Rules gets picked up for its tenth season. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Katie Maloney is optimistic about the future of Vanderpump Rules, and considering she’s moving into a new phase in her life it may make for an exciting tenth season.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Katie and her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Schwartz announced their separation on March 15. When Katie officially filed for divorce, it was revealed the couple’s actual date of separation was just before Valentine’s Day.

In a recent chat with E! News, Katie shared her outlook on the hopes that Vanderpump Rules will be renewed for its tenth season on Bravo.

Katie Maloney hopes Pump Rules will be renewed for Season 10

While speaking with the news outlet, Katie weighed in with her thoughts on why the network should bring the hit show back for another season.

“I just think it could be so f*****g good,” she stated. “They have to bring the show back.”

Katie also shared that her new single life would be an interesting storyline for the show. The idea certainly makes sense considering the show has been on the air for almost a decade, and Katie hasn’t been single for a single season.

“Navigating this single life would be really interesting on the show,” she noted.

Katie further elaborated that with the recent breakups for different castmates, the take on their single life would be interesting.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“And it’s sort of the case for other people on the show as well. James [Kennedy] has been single before, Lala [Kent] has been single before, but there’s just been a lot happening at once,” Katie shared in reference to Lala’s split from film producer Randall Emmett and James’ split from their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

“So I think all of that combined at the same time would be an interesting time,” she added.

Katie says a new season could show castmates ‘starting over’

Seeing that Katie isn’t the only VPR cast member to be single again, she believes if the show is renewed it will be “reminiscent of earlier seasons.”

“We’re going back to a time where there’s more single people than there are couples, which is wild, because before it was everyone moving in the direction of settling down and now it’s like everyone’s starting over.”

The You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host also shared that although the cast is “older” they’re also “wiser” and this change would make a new season “feel very different.”

As for her current dating and love life, Katie revealed she currently feels “out of her element” but clarified that she’s “cautiously optimistic.”

According to Katie, she’s ready to dip her feet back into the dating pool and in addition to wanting to find a partner who wants a family. Katie is also hoping to find someone “who’s a little more serious” than herself and who isn’t focused on partying.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.