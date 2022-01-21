Katie Maloney says she wants these former Vanderpump Rules co-stars to return

Katie Maloney admitted she “selfishly” wants several of her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars to return. Pic credit: Bravo/@musickillskate/Instagram

Katie Maloney revealed she would happily accept her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars’ return to the show.

According to the You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host, the co-stars she’d “selfishly” like to see back on Vanderpump Rules include her BFF, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Brittany Cartwright.

The three Vanderpump ladies were among one of the series’ biggest cast shakeups where several stars, including Stassi and Kristen, were fired after allegations of racism against their former VPR castmate Faith Stowers.

And just a few short months later, Brittany Cartwright announced she would also be exiting the franchise alongside her husband, OG star Jax Taylor.

According to Katie, the shakeup greatly impacted Season 9, which concluded Tuesday evening.

Katie Maloney says she ‘selfishly’ wants certain Vanderpump Rules co-stars to return

While speaking with Page Six, Katie revealed she misses several of her former co-stars and admitted filming for Season 9 was a completely different experience.

“It was definitely a different season overall,” she said. “It was minus some of the people I had been on this journey with for a long time.”

Although Stassi and Kristen’s firing was controversial, with many fans missing the longtime VPR stars, Katie also said she would “selfishly” like for them to make a return.

“I still see them all the time,” Katie shared. “I still hang out with them all the time.”

She continued, “So, it would be nice to have that part of my life still be present on the show.”

Stassi and Kristen’s firing from the series due to their allegations against Faith Stowers, who was the only Black cast member on the show, also coincided with the Black Lives Matter movement and was ultimately seen as a situation Bravo couldn’t ignore.

But the change was hard for Katie considering the three friends were amongst Vanderpump Rules’ original cast when it debuted all the way back in 2013.

“It’s not just my life on the show,” she admitted, understanding that the situation was not that simple. “It’s so much more complicated than that. And I’m aware of that.”

Katie says ‘never say never’ to the possibility of co-stars making a return to Vanderpump Rules

Despite their firings from the show, Katie hasn’t given up on the possibility of seeing some familiar faces return in the future.

“Never say never,” she told the outlet. “I don’t even know how the future of the show [looks].”

She continued, “I hope the show keeps going on forever and ever and ever, so if that’s the case, then who knows? Probably.”

As for the current season, it saw plenty of change for the entire cast, including Katie entering a new business venture with her co-star Ariana Madix. The idea came after Katie confided she was hurt by her husband Tom Schwartz’s focus on his new bar with Tom Sandoval after promising to go into business with his wife.

Thankfully, Ariana came to the rescue and agreed to start the business with Katie.

The latter half of Season 9 included the two castmates agreeing to open a sandwich shop together, adorably named Something About Her. The vision for the shop was something “unapologetically feminine.”

“I had a bit of a growing moment,” Katie continued to tell Page Six. “I felt a little lost at the beginning and wanted to really kind of fit in with the guys and their place.”

“But then with Ariana, when she was like, ‘I’ll join in on this sandwich shop adventure with you,’ I was like, ‘Yes!’.”

She concluded, “I felt like my calling had revealed itself at the end there, which is really exciting.”

Part one of the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion airs Tuesday, January 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.