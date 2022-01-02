Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney reveals status of friendship with Stassi Schroeder during Instagram Q&A

Katie Maloney recently shared the status of her friendship with former Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

A lot has changed for the Vanderpump Rules cast in the last year, including the massive cast shake-up following the firing of several longtime VPR stars. Among those who made their exit was Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark.

The couple has continuously kept their fans and followers updated on their lives through their respective social media pages, but they’ve also maintained several of their friendships forged during their time on Vanderpump Rules.

And during a recent Q&A over on her Instagram, Katie Maloney revealed the status of her friendship with Stassi along with providing some life advice to her followers.

Katie Maloney dishes on status of her friendship with Stassi Schroeder

Katie opened her Instagram to questions from her fans and followers asking what they wanted to know.

One fan asked, “Are you and Stassi still friends [?] Also been a fan of you since i started [Season 1] of VPR.”

Katie responded to the question by sharing a throwback picture of her and Stassi from their early days with the show.

“Best friends!” she responded. “And also 9th cousins (twice removed lol.)”

Katie also answered several other fan questions, some of which were looking for advice.

“Best thing about getting older?” a fan asked.

“Giving less f**ks,” Katie wrote alongside a picture of Gravol and Tums. “Growing wiser. Truly knowing yourself more everyday.”

Another asked, “I put on some extra weight after the pandemic. I feel lousy about myself. Any advice?”

Katie responded that the best way to deal with low self-esteem was to be kind to oneself.

“I get it. Been there. We just have to learn to be kinder to ourselves. Go easy on yourself. It’s ok, this year was tough for so many. Your body is in survival mode the same as our mental and emotional state is,” she said.

Katie concluded her advice by stating, “So give yourself a break, try and focus on everything you love about yourself/body and don’t let intrusive thoughts in. It takes practice but just know you aren’t alone [red heart emoji].”

Katie rings in the new year with Stassi and other VPR co-stars

Over on her Instagram, Katie shared a couple of snaps from her NYE celebrations with several of her current and former Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

In the first shot shared to Instagram, Katie posted a sweet pic of her and her husband Tom Schwartz. The post received a flood of questions wondering if Tom and Katie were secretly announcing that they were expecting based on the post’s caption.

“Goodbye 2021. You brought some pretty amazing things into my life. Some amazing new little lives, who I loves so dearly. Some really difficult moments and triumphs! Feeling really hopeful. Love you all!” she captioned the post.

In her last post from the evening, Katie shared a group shot that included Stassi, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, and Brittany Cartwright.

It looks like the group had a blast ringing in the new year together.

