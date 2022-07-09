Katie Maloney admits not ‘looking forward’ to addressing Tom Schwartz divorce in Season 10

Katie Maloney admits she’s not looking forward to addressing her ongoing divorce during Vanderpump Rules Season 10. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Katie Maloney admits that she’s not looking forward to having to address her ongoing divorce from Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz when it comes time to film for Season 10.

Bravo announced Vanderpump Rules had been renewed for what will be its tenth season back in May, and viewers are waiting on pins and needles to watch the new storylines unfold, given the cast’s personal drama.

During a recent episode of her, You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Katie opened up about her apprehension to film this new part of her life as she navigates the single life for the show.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney talks filming Season 10 amidst divorce from Tom Schwartz

Katie got real about her feelings and how different the upcoming season is going to be. Longtime Vanderpump Rules fans and viewers will recall when the show first aired, Katie was already in her relationship with Tom, although he didn’t become a regular fixture in the show until Season 3.

Season 10 will be the first time Katie films as a single woman, and despite her hesitation, Katie shared she’s going to be as open and honest about their divorce as they were about the ups and downs of their relationship.

“I feel like Tom and I, we’ve always been very, very open with our relationship—the good and the bad—on the show,” she shared. “And it’s never easy. I don’t look forward to airing it. But I’d rather be honest than try to manipulate or cover-up or paint it in a different light, or anything like that.”

Katie carried on to say that while her life is vastly different from where she was when the two were married, she’s not able to go back and has to continue looking forward.

“[I] can’t go back to where I was six months ago,” she confessed.

“I’ve done a lot of grieving and mourning and healing,” Katie added. “So I can’t pick at those wounds and make myself keep going back to places that I don’t want to go back to when I’ve come so far.”

Katie gives an update on her current living situation, says she didn’t want to move

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom have moved out of their once shared home and have listed the property for sale.

Although Katie was the one to initiate the former couple’s divorce, that didn’t mean she necessarily wanted to move out of the house.

“Listen, I may have wanted a divorce, but I didn’t want to have to move, necessarily,” she said. “But obviously, we had to. But I still love the area that we live in. So, I’m living in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, and I absolutely love it.”

With Katie promising to remain as honest as possible about her divorce and single life when filming for the show, fans will have plenty to look forward to when Season 10 finally premieres.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.